John Legere

T-Mobile Accused of Billing Customers for 'Bogus Charges'
The FTC filed a complaint alleging that the carrier had placed charges for unauthorized services -- such as flirting tips, horoscope information and celebrity gossip – on its customers' bills, taking a substantial cut and making hundreds of millions of dollars as a result.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
T-Mobile 'Sticks It' to Competition, Will Cover Early Termination Fees
The nation's fourth largest carrier is offering up to $650 to customers who terminate their contracts with competing carriers and join T-Mobile's fast-growing network.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
