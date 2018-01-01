Richard Feloni

Richard Feloni is a strategy reporter at Business Insider. Richard joined BI in Oct. 2013 and covered the ad industry up through the Super Bowl. He previously reported in Brooklyn and wrote for alt-weeklys and newspapers in Boston, his hometown. He has also freelanced videos for The Wall Street Journal. Richard is an alumnus of Boston College and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same 2 Mistakes
Leadership

New leaders are often afraid to admit when they don't know something, and resort to making excuses rather than seeking help, they say.
The Founder of LinkedIn Says Too Many of Us Are Using the Site All Wrong
Linkedin

While it could seem natural to decline a Facebook friend request from a stranger, the dynamic on LinkedIn is much different.
T-Mobile's CEO Says Reinventing Himself Was Key to Transforming the Company's Culture
T-Mobile

Over the past four years, T-Mobile has become the fastest-growing carrier in the U.S., passing Sprint for the number-three spot behind AT&T and Verizon, and has more than doubled customers and significantly expanded its network.
The Clock Is Ticking for Bonobos
Leadership

After eight years and $128 million raised, the men's clothing e-tailer has yet to reach 'escape velocity.'
Bonobos CEO Abruptly Steps Down After 3 Months on the Job
Executive shakeup

Fran Della Badia is out. Andy Dunn, co-founder and chairman, is back in.
10 Ways to Be More Mindful and Productive at Work
Habits

Some simple daily habits that can make you more productive and happier on the job.
Looks Like Zappos' Self-Management System Isn't for Everyone
Managing Employees

Nearly 14 percent of the company's workforce accepted buyouts following its move to 'Holacracy' in 2013.
Meet the 13-Year-Old CEO Who Built a $200,000 Business and Is Mentored by Daymond John
Young Entrepreneurs

Moziah Bridges is the founder of Mo's Bows, bow tie and men's fashion accessories company.
This Entrepreneur Might Be the 'Best' in Shark Tank's History
Shark Tank

Investor Robert Herjavec said, 'You are probably one of the, if not the best entrepreneur we've had here.'
Inside the 'Shark Tank' Fight That Caused Three Investors to Storm Off the Set
Shark Tank

The entrepreneur left happy with the deal he had wanted. The same couldn't be said for some of the 'sharks.'
10 Brands That Made Bad Logo Decisions in 2014
Branding

Sometimes, reinventing your logo isn't the wisest move. Here are a few of our least favorite logo changes of the year.
14 Classic Business Books You Can Download For Less Than $5
Business Books

Some of the most influential business books are available for next to nothing (or even nothing) in the Amazon Kindle store.
20 People Who Became Highly Successful After Age 40
Success Stories

No, life and success don't end in your 20s and 30s. Here are some perfect examples.
5 Presentation Tips From the World Champion of Public Speaking
Public Speaking

Here's how you can get over your anxiety over speaking in front of a group of people -- and make a lasting impression.
16 Traits Of The World's Most Successful People
Project Grow

Ways others have found their own success, and how you can, too.
