Joint Employer
Joint Employer
Lawmakers Push Back Against NLRB Joint Employer Ruling
Republicans in the House and Senate introduced legislation intended to roll back the Labor Board's broader definition of joint employer.
More From This Topic
Joint Employer
Lawmakers Question Legality of NLRB's Joint Employer Decision
Congress joins the franchising industry in seeking explanations.
Joint Employer
Franchisees Team Up to Urge Congress to Examine 'Joint Employer' Standard
Franchise industry leaders are lobbying to preserve the existing joint employer definition, in contrast to the National Labor Relations Board's recent decisions.
McDonald's
McDonald's Caps Off a Truly Terrible Year With Falling Sales, Discrimination Lawsuit
The burger chain needs a fresh start in the new year.
Franchisees
Judge Rules Against Joint Employer Responsibility in Minimum Wage Case
A California judge ruled that only Massage Envy franchisees – not the corporate franchisor – are responsible for wage violations, in contrast to recent National Labor Relations Board decisions.
Franchise
The International Franchise Board Tries to Dig Up Details on Labor Board's 'Joint Employer' Decision
The IFA plans to file a request with the National Labor Relations Board to disclose the reasoning behind deeming franchisors 'joint employers.'