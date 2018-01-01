Joint Employer

Lawmakers Question Legality of NLRB's Joint Employer Decision
Joint Employer

Lawmakers Question Legality of NLRB's Joint Employer Decision

Congress joins the franchising industry in seeking explanations.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchisees Team Up to Urge Congress to Examine 'Joint Employer' Standard
Joint Employer

Franchisees Team Up to Urge Congress to Examine 'Joint Employer' Standard

Franchise industry leaders are lobbying to preserve the existing joint employer definition, in contrast to the National Labor Relations Board's recent decisions.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
McDonald's Caps Off a Truly Terrible Year With Falling Sales, Discrimination Lawsuit
McDonald's

McDonald's Caps Off a Truly Terrible Year With Falling Sales, Discrimination Lawsuit

The burger chain needs a fresh start in the new year.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Judge Rules Against Joint Employer Responsibility in Minimum Wage Case
Franchisees

Judge Rules Against Joint Employer Responsibility in Minimum Wage Case

A California judge ruled that only Massage Envy franchisees – not the corporate franchisor – are responsible for wage violations, in contrast to recent National Labor Relations Board decisions.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The International Franchise Board Tries to Dig Up Details on Labor Board's 'Joint Employer' Decision
Franchise

The International Franchise Board Tries to Dig Up Details on Labor Board's 'Joint Employer' Decision

The IFA plans to file a request with the National Labor Relations Board to disclose the reasoning behind deeming franchisors 'joint employers.'
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
