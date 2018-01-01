Journalists
She Was the First Finance Journalist to Cover Cannabis, Now She Owns the Industry's Main Finance News Site
The next first she wants is to report news from inside the stock exchanges like every other legitimate news site.
Marketing
Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists
Your brand needs content that has a strong voice, is well-researched, and tells your story. Who can write content like that? Journalists.
Media Coverage
3 Ways to Handle That Media Interview Like a Pro
Knowing what you shouldn't say is just as important as knowing what you should say.
Reputation Management
3 Ways to Turn a Startup's Bad Professional Review Around
Bad reviews often arise because a company attempts to run before it can walk. So, if this is you, don't "run" just yet.
Communication Strategies
Employees Are Your Company's Voice
A employee social media takeover is way cooler than a press release.
Media Coverage
Paint Your Bigger Picture: The Importance of Selling Your Company's Big Mission
Gaining media coverage is an important step in scaling your company.
Media Coverage
How to Run a Victory Lap That Amplifies Your Media Coverage
You can maximize exposure by promoting your media coverage by following these four steps.
Pitching
Spinning a Yarn: 5 Ways to Weave a Story Around Your Startup
To get noticed, match your great product with an eye-grabbing narrative.
Media Relations
5 Tips for Getting Media to 'Swipe Right' on Your Press Release
In dating and media relations alike, small gestures can go a long way.
Media Coverage
8 Etiquette Tips to Stay on the Good Side of the Media
Effective PR relies on mastering the rules for interacting with the publicity gatekeepers. Learn them to help get the word out about your company.
Pitching
Former CNN Anchor Ali Velshi: 2 Keys to Make Your Pitch Stand Out to Journalists
Know more about your customers and attract those who can spread the word about your business.