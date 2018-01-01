Journalists

Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists
Marketing

Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists

Your brand needs content that has a strong voice, is well-researched, and tells your story. Who can write content like that? Journalists.
Dan Curran | 6 min read
3 Ways to Handle That Media Interview Like a Pro
Media Coverage

3 Ways to Handle That Media Interview Like a Pro

Knowing what you shouldn't say is just as important as knowing what you should say.
George Chilton | 5 min read
3 Ways to Turn a Startup's Bad Professional Review Around
Reputation Management

3 Ways to Turn a Startup's Bad Professional Review Around

Bad reviews often arise because a company attempts to run before it can walk. So, if this is you, don't "run" just yet.
George Chilton | 5 min read
Employees Are Your Company's Voice
Communication Strategies

Employees Are Your Company's Voice

A employee social media takeover is way cooler than a press release.
Frederik Vincx | 5 min read
Paint Your Bigger Picture: The Importance of Selling Your Company's Big Mission
Media Coverage

Paint Your Bigger Picture: The Importance of Selling Your Company's Big Mission

Gaining media coverage is an important step in scaling your company.
Craig Corbett | 9 min read
How to Run a Victory Lap That Amplifies Your Media Coverage
Media Coverage

How to Run a Victory Lap That Amplifies Your Media Coverage

You can maximize exposure by promoting your media coverage by following these four steps.
Craig Corbett | 7 min read
Spinning a Yarn: 5 Ways to Weave a Story Around Your Startup
Pitching

Spinning a Yarn: 5 Ways to Weave a Story Around Your Startup

To get noticed, match your great product with an eye-grabbing narrative.
Craig Corbett | 8 min read
5 Tips for Getting Media to 'Swipe Right' on Your Press Release
Media Relations

5 Tips for Getting Media to 'Swipe Right' on Your Press Release

In dating and media relations alike, small gestures can go a long way.
Craig Corbett | 7 min read
8 Etiquette Tips to Stay on the Good Side of the Media
Media Coverage

8 Etiquette Tips to Stay on the Good Side of the Media

Effective PR relies on mastering the rules for interacting with the publicity gatekeepers. Learn them to help get the word out about your company.
Craig Corbett | 10 min read
Former CNN Anchor Ali Velshi: 2 Keys to Make Your Pitch Stand Out to Journalists
Pitching

Former CNN Anchor Ali Velshi: 2 Keys to Make Your Pitch Stand Out to Journalists

Know more about your customers and attract those who can spread the word about your business.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
