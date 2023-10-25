Here's my generalized three-point toolkit that might help you earn the spotlight you think you/your company deserves, not just from us at Entrepreneur, but, I'd dare say, from just about any media outlet out there.

Here's a question that has been levied at me multiple times, in a multitude of versions: "How do I get featured in Entrepreneur Middle East?"

From respectfully worded emails that I appreciate, to boorish voice notes that I abhor, this query -in all of its variations- has been addressed to me more times than I can count.

As such, here's my generalized three-point toolkit that might help you earn the spotlight you think you/your company deserves, not just from us at Entrepreneur, but, I'd dare say, from just about any media outlet out there:

1. Start with why I don't mean to get all Simon Sinek here; however, this is a fundamental question that you must ask yourself before looking for coverage in the media- and, no, your answer cannot be that you're just looking for coverage in the media. Is it because you've just launched your company, and you're hoping some media attention will help it get customers? Or, is it because you're starting a new fundraising round, and you hope that investors who read Entrepreneur will look at you more kindly when you go looking for their support? Make sure you're clear about your why, and that you can articulate it to whoever might ask.

2. What are you bringing to the table? Okay, now, it's time for you to make us care. You see, we get a lot -a lot- of pitches, and so, it'd also take a lot for us to drop everything else to consider yours. Of course, the easy way to do this would be to make use of the paid media options we offer; the tougher route to take would be to make your story actually stand out. Think (and research) long and hard before you use hyperbole or falsehoods to describe what you bring to the table. Also, is there something timely about your pitch that should cause us to sit up and take notice now? And what are you telling me that no one else has already reported or talked about so far?

3. It's not all about you... but it's also all about you Let's assume for a moment that you've got your pitch right- but you have to still remember that you're probably still just one of many -and I mean many- good pitches on our plate. The sad truth is that there aren't enough of us journalists to do all of these interviews, and so, sometimes, we have to say no, or just pass, simply because we don't have the bandwidth to spare. But that doesn't mean you have to call it quits- try another time, or another angle. Or perhaps, instead of an interview, you can ask about topics we might be looking for commentary on.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed even then- but do not discount the importance of persistence. You are, after all, pitching to be in Entrepreneur- so, showcase the never-say- die spirit that's representative of the brand! You'd be surprised at how far sheer doggedness can get you.

