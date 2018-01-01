Eric 'ERock' Christopher

Eric Christopher, also known as ERock, is an innovative marketing strategist and respected business consultant. ERock is the founder and CEO of BizFamous, a consultancy designed to promote large brands and enterprises, and Local Business Rockstar, a company dedicated to empowering small businesses in their markets.
Shark Tank
'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal Top 5 Tips to Make Your Business Famous
Is your business worthy of fame? If so, pay attention to what the Sharks have to say ...
Equity Crowdfunding
Survey Shows Founders Ignored by VCs Are Succeeding With Equity Crowdfunding
Women and people of color seldom win the backing of venture capitalists, but they have a promising alternative with equity crowdfunding.
Marketing
5 Psychological Reasons 'Social Proof' Beats Everything Else in Marketing
You've heard of 'social proof' before, right? If not, read up -- your brand's target audience craves it.
Starting a Business
It Started As a Joke and Turned Into a Startup That Raised $1 Million in Funding
Is your startup struggling to gain traction? Imagine generating interest in a toilet paper company...
Lori Greiner of 'Shark Tank' Talks Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age
Few know the ins and outs as well as the Queen of QVC.
Sales
How One Provocative LinkedIn Post Can Transform Your Career
Your opinion could be your most powerful tool.
4 Facebook Experts Share Their Best Tips and Predictions for Facebooks Ads
Before there was a data problem, Facebook's algorithmic changes had a lot of people freaking out. Here's what you should be doing.
SEO
The Best SEO Conferences You Didn't Know Existed
Exceptional events can help you develop much-needed skills to outshine the competition in today's online marketplaces.
Reputation Management
Why Facebook and Google Want to Market Your Reputation Online
Social proof is critical when creating influence and trust.
Social Media Marketing
5 Proven Ways to Get More Customer Reviews On Google and Facebook
Effective social media marketing requires strategy and follow through but not a huge budget.
Core Values
How Establishing Core Values Drives Success
The values upon which your company is built tell the world what you believe is important and what to expect from you.