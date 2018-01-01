Eric 'ERock' Christopher

Guest Writer
Family Man, Entrepreneur, Business Consultant, Influencer

Eric Christopher, also known as ERock, is an innovative marketing strategist and respected business consultant. ERock is the founder and CEO of BizFamous, a consultancy designed to promote large brands and enterprises, and Local Business Rockstar, a company dedicated to empowering small businesses in their markets.

'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal Top 5 Tips to Make Your Business Famous
Shark Tank

Is your business worthy of fame? If so, pay attention to what the Sharks have to say ...
Survey Shows Founders Ignored by VCs Are Succeeding With Equity Crowdfunding
Equity Crowdfunding

Women and people of color seldom win the backing of venture capitalists, but they have a promising alternative with equity crowdfunding.
5 Psychological Reasons 'Social Proof' Beats Everything Else in Marketing
Marketing

You've heard of 'social proof' before, right? If not, read up -- your brand's target audience craves it.
It Started As a Joke and Turned Into a Startup That Raised $1 Million in Funding
Starting a Business

Is your startup struggling to gain traction? Imagine generating interest in a toilet paper company...
Lori Greiner of 'Shark Tank' Talks Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age

Few know the ins and outs as well as the Queen of QVC.
How One Provocative LinkedIn Post Can Transform Your Career
Sales

Your opinion could be your most powerful tool.
4 Facebook Experts Share Their Best Tips and Predictions for Facebooks Ads
Facebook

Before there was a data problem, Facebook's algorithmic changes had a lot of people freaking out. Here's what you should be doing.
The Best SEO Conferences You Didn't Know Existed
SEO

Exceptional events can help you develop much-needed skills to outshine the competition in today's online marketplaces.
Why Facebook and Google Want to Market Your Reputation Online
Reputation Management

Social proof is critical when creating influence and trust.
5 Proven Ways to Get More Customer Reviews On Google and Facebook
Social Media Marketing

Effective social media marketing requires strategy and follow through but not a huge budget.
How Establishing Core Values Drives Success
Core Values

The values upon which your company is built tell the world what you believe is important and what to expect from you.
