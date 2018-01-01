Kauffman Foundation

More From This Topic

Why Today's Bullish Economy Is Bad for VCs, But Good for You
Venture Capital

Why Today's Bullish Economy Is Bad for VCs, But Good for You

A stable economy means less competition for scoring investment.
Sam Hogg | 2 min read
Fewer Americans Are Launching Businesses. Here's the Silver Lining. (Infographic)
Starting a Business

Fewer Americans Are Launching Businesses. Here's the Silver Lining. (Infographic)

U.S. entrepreneurial activity has declined for the last three years, but the percentage of entrepreneurs who are launching businesses out of necessity has also fallen, according to a study.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
What Types of Entrepreneurs Become Employers?
Starting a Business

What Types of Entrepreneurs Become Employers?

If a small-business owner is going to hire any employees at all, chances are he or she will do so in the first three years, according to a new study.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
What Makes Silicon Valley Successful? Not What You Think
Starting a Business

What Makes Silicon Valley Successful? Not What You Think

A white paper released by the entrepreneurship organization Kauffman Foundation today says it is the presence of existing companies, not a network of local universities generating talent, that most directly spurs startup activity.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
The 25 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Startups
Starting a Business

The 25 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Startups

These U.S. metro regions have the highest ratio of tech startups compared to the national average.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Most New Business Ideas Hatching for 6 or More Months
Starting a Business

Most New Business Ideas Hatching for 6 or More Months

A new report shows that most new business owners spend months working on their business plan prior to starting up.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Kauffman Foundation's State of Entrepreneurship: A Hopeful Outlook for 2013
Starting a Business

Kauffman Foundation's State of Entrepreneurship: A Hopeful Outlook for 2013

Industry watchers are hopeful that entrepreneurship is on the rise.
Cheryl Winokur Munk
Rating the Best -- and Worst -- States to Do Business
Growth Strategies

Rating the Best -- and Worst -- States to Do Business

Find out how your state and county compare to the rest of U.S.
Mikal E. Belicove
Why Watching the Super Bowl May Inspire You to Start a Business
Project Grow

Why Watching the Super Bowl May Inspire You to Start a Business

An entrepreneurship organization is running an ad during the Super Bowl. Its goal: To get you to start up.
Diana Ransom
Startup Initiatives Sprout from Global Entrepreneurship Week
Starting a Business

Startup Initiatives Sprout from Global Entrepreneurship Week

Here is a look at some of the programs that will keep startups growing in the months to come.
Carol Tice
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.