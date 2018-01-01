Klout

The Pros and Cons of Using Klout and Kred for Hiring
Growth Strategies

We examine two of the most popular tools for measuring online influence for business.
Cynthia Boris | 4 min read
Why Small Businesses Should Care About Their 'Social Influence'
Marketing

To find out just how valuable your social-media presence is, consider factoring in the influence of your fans and followers, too.
Tyson Goodridge
Social Media Breakdown: How Kred Can Make Your Business Smarter
Marketing

When it comes to measuring online influence, a new tool attempts to present a fuller picture for entrepreneurs and those they follow.
Shira Lazar
Four Tools for Scouting Social Media Leaders in Your Network
Technology

Social analytics companies serve up ways for businesses to be influential. Here's how these rankers compare.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
Klout's CEO: Why Social Media Matters for Entrepreneurs
Marketing

'You build your leadership online as well as in your office,' says entrepreneur Joe Fernandez.
Insights: Klout's CEO on Growing Your Social Influence
Marketing

Increasing your 'clout' online can be a matter of being consistent, responsive and authentic, entrepreneur Joe Fernandez says. And you'll need to put in the time.
