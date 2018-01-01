Klout
Gary Vaynerchuk: To Be Authentic, Be Consistent
If you want to be influential, find your voice, but deliver it consistently.
Growth Strategies
The Pros and Cons of Using Klout and Kred for Hiring
We examine two of the most popular tools for measuring online influence for business.
Marketing
Why Small Businesses Should Care About Their 'Social Influence'
To find out just how valuable your social-media presence is, consider factoring in the influence of your fans and followers, too.
Marketing
Social Media Breakdown: How Kred Can Make Your Business Smarter
When it comes to measuring online influence, a new tool attempts to present a fuller picture for entrepreneurs and those they follow.
Technology
Four Tools for Scouting Social Media Leaders in Your Network
Social analytics companies serve up ways for businesses to be influential. Here's how these rankers compare.
Marketing
Klout's CEO: Why Social Media Matters for Entrepreneurs
'You build your leadership online as well as in your office,' says entrepreneur Joe Fernandez.
Marketing
Insights: Klout's CEO on Growing Your Social Influence
Increasing your 'clout' online can be a matter of being consistent, responsive and authentic, entrepreneur Joe Fernandez says. And you'll need to put in the time.