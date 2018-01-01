Wendy Frink

Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
Wendy Frink is the social media editor for Entrepreneur.com.

We Asked, You Answered: Your Thoughts on a 'Period Policy'
Not everyone thinks women should get time off for a painful menstrual cycle.
2 min read
Barack Obama Is the Most Popular World Leader on Instagram
You don't need to build your following when you're the POTUS.
1 min read
Rejoice! Instagram Has Finally Made Toggling Between Accounts a Thing
Users with multiple accounts are stoked.
2 min read
Join Hanson for a Live Video Chat Today at 1 p.m. ET
Join hitmakers and beer brewers Zac, Isaac and Taylor for an exclusive video chat.
1 min read
What Was Your Worst Job?
We asked you to tell us about the jobs you hated most -- and you didn't disappoint.
2 min read
You Can Now Schedule Instagram Posts Through Hootsuite -- But There's a Catch
While posts can be typed and scheduled through the web-based dashboard, you'll still need your mobile phone to push the post out.
2 min read
The Best Time to Tweet
Lunchtime may be the most popular time to tweet, but it isn't always the right time to tweet.
3 min read
Have Some Words of Wisdom? Share Your #GoodAdviceIn4Words.
Sometimes the best advice is absurdly succinct.
1 min read
Because Running a Business Is 'Ruff': 5 Lessons From Entrepreneurs in the Pet Industry
From hiring the right people, to having the patience of a saint, here are some words of wisdom from vendors at the Westminster Dog Show.
3 min read
7 Lessons in Leadership From the Dogs of the Westminster Dog Show
They may appear to lead a life of leisure, but these pups know a thing or two about killing it in the show ring.
3 min read
Finally: Now You Can Edit Captions on Instagram
Gone are the days of deleting and reposting photos when an error is discovered.
1 min read
How to Become More of a Morning Person (Infographic)
You may never hop out of morning with a smile plastered on your face, but you can make it a bit easier.
1 min read
To Better Help Businesses, Pinterest Unveils Improved Analytics Platform
The photo-pinning social network is taking its analytics platform to the next level by offering new features in a prettier format.
2 min read
Vine Adds Importing and Editing Features to Its App
Users can now use videos shot outside of Vine to use on their account.
1 min read
Vine Wants to Hire an OK-Smelling Office Dog
Your pooch may finally be able to contribute to household expenses if it snags this highly paw-veted position.
1 min read
