Wendy Frink

Social Media
We Asked, You Answered: Your Thoughts on a 'Period Policy'
Not everyone thinks women should get time off for a painful menstrual cycle.
Social Media
Barack Obama Is the Most Popular World Leader on Instagram
You don't need to build your following when you're the POTUS.
Rejoice! Instagram Has Finally Made Toggling Between Accounts a Thing
Users with multiple accounts are stoked.
Video chat
Join Hanson for a Live Video Chat Today at 1 p.m. ET
Join hitmakers and beer brewers Zac, Isaac and Taylor for an exclusive video chat.
Job Satisfaction
What Was Your Worst Job?
We asked you to tell us about the jobs you hated most -- and you didn't disappoint.
Social Media
You Can Now Schedule Instagram Posts Through Hootsuite -- But There's a Catch
While posts can be typed and scheduled through the web-based dashboard, you'll still need your mobile phone to push the post out.
Ready for Anything
The Best Time to Tweet
Lunchtime may be the most popular time to tweet, but it isn't always the right time to tweet.
Social Media
Have Some Words of Wisdom? Share Your #GoodAdviceIn4Words.
Sometimes the best advice is absurdly succinct.
Running a Business
Because Running a Business Is 'Ruff': 5 Lessons From Entrepreneurs in the Pet Industry
From hiring the right people, to having the patience of a saint, here are some words of wisdom from vendors at the Westminster Dog Show.
Leadership
7 Lessons in Leadership From the Dogs of the Westminster Dog Show
They may appear to lead a life of leisure, but these pups know a thing or two about killing it in the show ring.
Finally: Now You Can Edit Captions on Instagram
Gone are the days of deleting and reposting photos when an error is discovered.
Productivity
How to Become More of a Morning Person (Infographic)
You may never hop out of morning with a smile plastered on your face, but you can make it a bit easier.
To Better Help Businesses, Pinterest Unveils Improved Analytics Platform
The photo-pinning social network is taking its analytics platform to the next level by offering new features in a prettier format.
Social Media
Vine Adds Importing and Editing Features to Its App
Users can now use videos shot outside of Vine to use on their account.
Social Media
Vine Wants to Hire an OK-Smelling Office Dog
Your pooch may finally be able to contribute to household expenses if it snags this highly paw-veted position.