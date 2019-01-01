My Queue

Krypto Labs' Drone X Challenge 2020 Awards US$320,000 In R&D Grants For The First Phase Of The Initiative
Drones

An initiative of Abu Dhabi-based innovation hub Krypto Labs, Drone X Challenge 2020 had tasked applicants for Phase 1 to develop a technical proposal detailing the design of a drone system capable of carrying heavy payloads for long durations.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read