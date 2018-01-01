Labels
Regulations
Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules
Apparently 'shopper confusion' is to blame for the new marketing regulation.
Personal Health
Those Calorie Counts on Fast-Food Menus? They Aren't Working.
Six years after New York City's mandate that calories be listed at chain restaurants, researchers have found that these labels, on their own, do not reduce the overall number of calories ordered.
Hampton Creek
Hampton Creek Tells FDA Mayo and Mayonnaise Are Different
The startup responded to the agency's demand it stops claiming it makes mayonnaise.
Entrepreneur Mindset
We Are More Than What We Do
Being fired helped me realize there's more to life than just my job. Looking back, I had fallen into a identity crisis trap.
Entrepreneur Mindset
2 Phrases You Must Eliminate From Your Vocabulary Immediately
When others label us, we start to label ourselves. Don't diminish yourself and your contribution to the world around you.
Advertising
Advertising's Next Frontier: Retroactive Product Placement
Universal Music Group will place ads in music videos that have already been filmed. By year's end, the ads are expected to adjust depending on a viewer's demographic and location.
Branding
Please Don't Call Yourself a Small-Business Owner
What does that really mean, anyway? And do people really identify themselves like that?
Growth Strategies
Focus on Passion, Not Labels
I have started, managed and guided a range of businesses. But I never considered myself an entrepreneur. Why? Because I never got caught up in labels.