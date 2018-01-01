Labor laws
Trump & Business
What Do Trump's Proposed Labor Laws Mean for Small-Business Owners and Freelancers?
The move away from these informal guidelines could have big implications for both small-business owners and freelancers -- and may signal the need for both groups to make strategic adjustments.
More From This Topic
Compliance
Here's What The New Overtime Rule Means for Your Business
The overtime rule announced earlier this year is forcing small businesses to adapt.
Disney
Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers
Disney, set to open a $5.5 billion theme park in mainland China on Thursday, said it took any violation of labor regulations 'seriously' and that it would investigate any allegations against its suppliers.
Tesla
Tesla Accused of Exploiting Cheap Labor to Make Its Factories
A contractor allegedly took advantage of foreign workers to build Tesla's U.S. facilities.
Uber
Uber Settles Lawsuit for $100 Million, and Drivers Will Remain Independent
The lawsuit had claimed that Uber drivers are employees and thus entitled to reimbursement of expenses.
worker's rights
Warehouse Serving Amazon, Lowe's and Sears Gets Slapped With U.S. Labor Complaint
California Cartage is accused of violating workers' rights to organize and threatening workers with dismissal.
Franchises
McDonald's Goes Head to Head With Labor Regulators
The burger giant is accused of violating employee rights as a joint employer.
McDonald's
McDonald's Accused of Illegal Labor, Tax Practices in Brazil
The fast-food giant has been the subject of increasing scrutiny around the globe.
Infographics
How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)
Everybody's working for the weekend, but is it best to get 'er done in long, eight-hour stints? Probably not.
Labor laws
Labor Costs May Soar for Entrepreneurs
What exactly should you be telling the Department of Labor about its proposed "white collar" exemption changes?
Legal Issues
Uber Pushes Back Against California Driver Lawsuit
The case could decide whether Uber's drivers are independent contractors or employees.