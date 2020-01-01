Lamborghini

LEGO revela su nuevo kit: un Lamborghini Sián de cuatro mil piezas
Lego

Se trata del artículo más caro de la compañía, sin embargo es mucho más barato que uno de estos autos en la vida real.
