Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini is now planning to focus customers in smaller centres to generate additional volumes, according to a PTI report citing a top official of the company.

According to the report, the super sports car maker is bullish on the country's economic growth, a rise of first-generation entrepreneurs and large-scale road infrastructure development to fuel future business growth.

"We launched a programme and reached out to possible customers in 100 cities. Today we have 50 cities in India where you can find a Lamborghini owner and these Tier I and Tier II cities now contribute to more than 25 per cent of the business. So these cities are becoming very important for us," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal had told PTI.

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A is an Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars and SUVs based in Sant'Agata Bologenese. The company is owned by the Volkswagen Group through its subsidiary Audi. According to the report, Lamborghini began its India operations in 2007. Last year it sold 92 units in India, a growth of 33 per cent over 69 units in 2021. The Italian brand sells three models -- premium SUV Urus and two super sports cars Huracan Tecnica and Aventador in the country, with prices starting upwards of Rs 3 crore.

PTI further quoted Agarwal that the company now has customers in places like Amritsar, Shillong, Lucknow, Udupi, and Ajmer as the demand is fairly spread out.