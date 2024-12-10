The fresh funds will be used to launch a digital platform for trading environmental assets, scale its workforce, and expand operations globally.

Noida-based climate tech startup Sustainiam has raised USD 1.45 million (approx INR 12.14 crore) in its pre-series A funding round, led by Orios Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from prominent investors, including actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rajesh Sawhney, Harsh Vardhan Bhagchandka, and Vinit Bhansali.

Sustainiam, co-founded in 2023 by Sapna Nijhawan and Pranav Burnwal, provides end-to-end solutions for corporate emissions, including real-time carbon credit trading, API integration, and climate finance services.

"It's astonishing that the global carbon market, valued at over USD 700 billion, still relies on OTC methods. Sustainiam was founded to digitise and transform this industry," said Sapna Nijhawan, Founder and CEO of Sustainiam. The company plans to roll out its exchange and registration platform in January, enabling businesses worldwide to register, trade, and maximize carbon assets digitally.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra highlighted the platform's potential, stating, "Sustainiam represents a significant step toward a sustainable future, enhancing transparency and empowering businesses to offset their carbon footprints efficiently."

Sustainiam boasts over 140 clients, including Coca-Cola, ITC, Brookfield, and H&M, and has traded over 600 million kWh in carbon assets. It aims to generate INR 70 crore in revenue by 2025.

Recently, the Karnataka government awarded the startup INR 1 crore in benefits through its Elevate 2023 Call 2 program. Sustainiam has also been selected for the Greenr Sustainability Accelerator Program, backed by the IKEA and VISA Foundations.

Sukhmani, Partner at Orios Venture Partners, added, "We firmly believe this platform can achieve global leadership, enhancing transparency in carbon trading to drive the net-zero emissions agenda."