Legal Center

Credit Checks

The Fair Credit Reporting Act Can Be a Trap

If you're an employer performing a background check, be very, very careful.
Brett E. Coburn and Brooks A. Suttle | 6 min read
News and Trends

Employee Says She Was Fired for Refusing to Be Tracked 24/7

The attorney filing the suit says she foresees a legal trend around privacy and productivity tracking.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Independent Contractors

W-2 or 1099? Why It Pays to Classify Your Employees Correctly.

At stake are taxes for the employer and sick days, vacation and other benefits for the employee.
Rebecca Cenni | 4 min read
Apple Watch

Is the Apple Watch Tax Deductible?

Sounds like a good portion of it just may be -- as long as you steer clear of the gold $17K piece.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
Taxes

The Changes to Tax Laws You Need to Know

Find out about Internal Revenue Code updates affecting small businesses that take effect this year and the next.
John Hewitt | 3 min read
Ask Entrepreneur

Mixing Business and Friendship? Read This First.

If you're going into business with a friend, make sure you're prepared.
Nina Kaufman
Ask Entrepreneur

Letting Investors Know About Your New Venture

Our expert explains how to publicly reach out to investors within the parameters of the JOBS Act.
Jay Turo
Bitcoin

GOP Congressman Introduces First Bill to Tax Bitcoin

Everyone's buzzing about Rep. Steve Stockman's plan to submit a bill declaring Bitcoin a currency, but this isn't the first time the politician has whipped up a stir.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Whose Trademark Is It Anyway?

Our expert speaks to the nuances of trademark law.
Nina Kaufman
Legal

Does Your Business Put You at Risk of Lawsuits?

Things don't always go as planned. The more you know ahead of time, the better you can prepare in order to minimize your risk.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
