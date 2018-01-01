Legal Center
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Google's Appeal in Oracle Case
The move means Oracle is allowed to seek licensing fees for the use of its Java programming language.
Credit Checks
The Fair Credit Reporting Act Can Be a Trap
If you're an employer performing a background check, be very, very careful.
News and Trends
Employee Says She Was Fired for Refusing to Be Tracked 24/7
The attorney filing the suit says she foresees a legal trend around privacy and productivity tracking.
Independent Contractors
W-2 or 1099? Why It Pays to Classify Your Employees Correctly.
At stake are taxes for the employer and sick days, vacation and other benefits for the employee.
Apple Watch
Is the Apple Watch Tax Deductible?
Sounds like a good portion of it just may be -- as long as you steer clear of the gold $17K piece.
Taxes
The Changes to Tax Laws You Need to Know
Find out about Internal Revenue Code updates affecting small businesses that take effect this year and the next.
Ask Entrepreneur
Mixing Business and Friendship? Read This First.
If you're going into business with a friend, make sure you're prepared.
Ask Entrepreneur
Letting Investors Know About Your New Venture
Our expert explains how to publicly reach out to investors within the parameters of the JOBS Act.
Bitcoin
GOP Congressman Introduces First Bill to Tax Bitcoin
Everyone's buzzing about Rep. Steve Stockman's plan to submit a bill declaring Bitcoin a currency, but this isn't the first time the politician has whipped up a stir.
Whose Trademark Is It Anyway?
Our expert speaks to the nuances of trademark law.
Legal
Does Your Business Put You at Risk of Lawsuits?
Things don't always go as planned. The more you know ahead of time, the better you can prepare in order to minimize your risk.