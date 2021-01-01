Jeff Grant

Jeff Grant

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Managing Attorney of GrantLaw, PLLC

Jeff Grant practices law in the area of white collar crisis management at GrantLaw, PLLC in NYC, and he serves as private general counsel for entrepreneurs and businesspeople prosecuted for federal and state offenses. Reach him at 212-859-3512, jgrant@grantlaw.com.

https://GrantLaw.com

I'm a Lawyer and Entrepreneur Who Went to Prison for 14 Months. Here Are 9 Tips for Hiring a White Collar Criminal Defense Lawyer.

Hiring a defense attorney is a monumental task, and most are monumentally unprepared for the effort.

