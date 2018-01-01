LGBTQ Leaders

Road of Life is Not Always Straight
Road of Life is Not Always Straight

It is time to celebrate the work of entrepreneurs and business leaders, who belong to the LGBTQ community
Aashika Jain & Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion
LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion

First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
