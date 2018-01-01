LGBTQ Leaders
LGBTQ Leaders
LGBTQ Series: Indian Comedian Vasu Primlani on How Comedy Can be a Powerful Tool to Bring Real Change in the Society
She received the 2015 Nari Shakti Puraskar from the Government of India for her work in other fields
More From This Topic
LGBTQ
Road of Life is Not Always Straight
It is time to celebrate the work of entrepreneurs and business leaders, who belong to the LGBTQ community
LGBTQ Leaders
LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion
First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India