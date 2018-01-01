Limor Fried

More From This Topic

This CEO Never Expected to Be a CEO. And She Says That's Her Secret Weapon.
Limor Fried

This CEO Never Expected to Be a CEO. And She Says That's Her Secret Weapon.

Limor Fried, the founder and CEO of Adafruit, explains her approach to being a boss.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Why Adafruit's Limor Fried Thinks Entrepreneurs Should Just Listen to Movie Characters Bill and Ted
If I Knew Then

Why Adafruit's Limor Fried Thinks Entrepreneurs Should Just Listen to Movie Characters Bill and Ted

The entrepreneur believes that if people just focus on being excellent to each other, good things will come their way.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Limor Fried's 7 Strategies for Consistent Growth
Entrepreneur360

Limor Fried's 7 Strategies for Consistent Growth

The Adafruit Industries founder shares the driving forces behind her success.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
The Valuable Lessons These CEOs Learned About Leadership
Entrepreneur360 Conference

The Valuable Lessons These CEOs Learned About Leadership

At the Entrepreneur360 Conference in New York, the founders of Adafruit, Gravity Payments and OrigAudio offered their views on what makes an effective leader.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Limor Fried of Adafruit Industries: You Can't Outsource Knowledge (Podcast)
Ready for Anything

Limor Fried of Adafruit Industries: You Can't Outsource Knowledge (Podcast)

In our second podcast, Limor Fried of Adafruit Industries explains why you need to know your business inside and out.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Say 'No' to Stale Thinking
Thought Leaders

Say 'No' to Stale Thinking

Keep your business fresh as it matures.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
The Best Idea I've Stolen
Project Grow

The Best Idea I've Stolen

From concert halls to Pixar, inspiration can come from a wide variety of sources.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
Stay Human to Stay Creative
Thought Leaders

Stay Human to Stay Creative

To be innovative, run your business but don't let it run you.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
To Innovate, Trust Completely and Fail Quickly
Thought Leaders

To Innovate, Trust Completely and Fail Quickly

Trust your employees ideas and be open to change.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
Don't Just Track Data - Understand It
Thought Leaders

Don't Just Track Data - Understand It

Numbers alone can't run your business. Make sure you understand the data you're collecting.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.