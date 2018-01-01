Living Your Personal Brand

To Raise a Well-Adjusted Adult, Teach Your Kid Early About the Value of Reputation
Personal Branding For A Better Life

To Raise a Well-Adjusted Adult, Teach Your Kid Early About the Value of Reputation

When we teach our children the value and fragility of their personal reputation they learn who they are, regardless of what others think.
Lida Citroën | 4 min read
Every Little Thing You Do Adds Up to Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Every Little Thing You Do Adds Up to Your Personal Brand

Are you the total package? Work to create the best version of you.
Jim Joseph | 2 min read
Your Personal Brand Lives at Night, Too
Personal Branding

Your Personal Brand Lives at Night, Too

Here are four questions to think about as you consider how your social life affects your work persona.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Your Daily Interactions Make or Break Your Brand
Personal Branding

Your Daily Interactions Make or Break Your Brand

Yes, manners manner, especially as you establish yourself as a professional.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Build Your Personal Brand on Social Media, Moment by Moment
Marketing Edge

Build Your Personal Brand on Social Media, Moment by Moment

Online platforms are outlets to develop and broadcast your voice, but you have to be careful and considerate.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Use Your Personal Brand to Score Big at Job Interviews
Interviewing

Use Your Personal Brand to Score Big at Job Interviews

You'll need a well-organized resume, professional clothing and good answers to land that new gig.
Jim Joseph | 5 min read
Even Your Stomach Contributes to Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Even Your Stomach Contributes to Your Personal Brand

What you eat and drink when out with clients reflects back on you, so be deliberate in your choices.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Your Personal Brand Extends to the Environment You Create
Personal Branding

Your Personal Brand Extends to the Environment You Create

Think your brand stops at your appearance? It's also reflected in your office, home and car.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Your Tone of Voice Can Boost or Bruise Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Your Tone of Voice Can Boost or Bruise Your Personal Brand

You should always watch your words, but also be mindful of how you say your words.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
The First Step to a Great Personal Brand? A Distinct Look.
Personal Branding

The First Step to a Great Personal Brand? A Distinct Look.

Your appearance dictates how people perceive you, so you should put some thought into your clothing and grooming.
Jim Joseph | 5 min read
