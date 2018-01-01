Living Your Personal Brand
Global Entrepreneurship
5 Reasons Expats Make Great Entrepreneurs
The risks faced by starting a new life in a foreign country are strikingly similar to the risks faced when starting a new business.
More From This Topic
Personal Branding For A Better Life
To Raise a Well-Adjusted Adult, Teach Your Kid Early About the Value of Reputation
When we teach our children the value and fragility of their personal reputation they learn who they are, regardless of what others think.
Personal Branding
Every Little Thing You Do Adds Up to Your Personal Brand
Are you the total package? Work to create the best version of you.
Personal Branding
Your Personal Brand Lives at Night, Too
Here are four questions to think about as you consider how your social life affects your work persona.
Personal Branding
Your Daily Interactions Make or Break Your Brand
Yes, manners manner, especially as you establish yourself as a professional.
Marketing Edge
Build Your Personal Brand on Social Media, Moment by Moment
Online platforms are outlets to develop and broadcast your voice, but you have to be careful and considerate.
Interviewing
Use Your Personal Brand to Score Big at Job Interviews
You'll need a well-organized resume, professional clothing and good answers to land that new gig.
Personal Branding
Even Your Stomach Contributes to Your Personal Brand
What you eat and drink when out with clients reflects back on you, so be deliberate in your choices.
Personal Branding
Your Personal Brand Extends to the Environment You Create
Think your brand stops at your appearance? It's also reflected in your office, home and car.
Personal Branding
Your Tone of Voice Can Boost or Bruise Your Personal Brand
You should always watch your words, but also be mindful of how you say your words.
Personal Branding
The First Step to a Great Personal Brand? A Distinct Look.
Your appearance dictates how people perceive you, so you should put some thought into your clothing and grooming.