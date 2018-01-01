Location

6 Key Questions to Get You Set Up Where You Want to Be
6 Key Questions to Get You Set Up Where You Want to Be

'Location, location, location' is not just for judging retail space. Every company that can should evaluate where to establish itself by both soft and hard metrics.
Jake Rheude | 7 min read
Amazon's Search for HQ2 Proves That Location, Location, Location Is Still What Matters Most
Amazon's Search for HQ2 Proves That Location, Location, Location Is Still What Matters Most

Even if your customers can be anywhere in the world, your company has to be somewhere your employees want to live.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
Love the Boonies! 5 Tips for Recruiting Top Talent for a Rural Location
Love the Boonies! 5 Tips for Recruiting Top Talent for a Rural Location

A small-town location has financial perks. Just make sure you start recruiting early.
Rich Kahn | 5 min read
5 Factors to Weigh When Choosing Your Company's Headquarters
5 Factors to Weigh When Choosing Your Company's Headquarters

Don't follow the crowd and set up shop in a popular startup area. Instead, ask yourself, "Why?"
Amit Kothari and Pravina Pindoria | 7 min read
Here's How WeWork Pinpoints the Perfect Locations for Its Co-Working Spaces in Neighborhoods
Here's How WeWork Pinpoints the Perfect Locations for Its Co-Working Spaces in Neighborhoods

When evaluating potential office locations in new markets, the workspace provider doesn't just rely on luck.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
5 Crucial Questions You Must Ask Before Moving Your Business
5 Crucial Questions You Must Ask Before Moving Your Business

Have you considered that that new locale you're moving to could spell the death of your business or the start of a serious cultural shift?
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
9 of the Weirdest Places for Restaurants in the World
9 of the Weirdest Places for Restaurants in the World

For these dining stops, it's all about location, location, location.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
How to Get Google to Quit Tracking You
How to Get Google to Quit Tracking You

On Maps, Google is with you every step of the way. But you can do something about it.
Chandra Steele | 4 min read
How to Move Your Employees in a Way that Shows You Care
How to Move Your Employees in a Way that Shows You Care

'Star Trek' introduced us to the concept of teleportation. But that's not an option when your company faces the stress of moving its location and workers.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
3 Key Steps to Expand Your Culture to New Cities
3 Key Steps to Expand Your Culture to New Cities

You don't have to cross your fingers, hoping to stumble upon people who are good cultural fits as you expand. Follow these steps instead.
Tony Delmercado | 6 min read
Depending on your business, location can be key to connecting with a market, funding and a customer base. These articles help guide you through the process of finding the perfect location for your needs. 

