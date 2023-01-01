Mohammad Farraj
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder of Talkin' Tacos
Mohammad Farraj co-founded Talkin’ Tacos which started out as a food truck business in Miami, Florida in 2020. Serving scratch Mexican dishes, the brand now has three corporate locations with another three South Florida corporate locations set to open in 2023 and now franchising opportunities.
Starting a Business
Go Small or Go Home: Why Fast Growth Isn't the Best Solution for Your Startup
The old startup mantra of "move fast and break things" doesn't always work. Try the method of slow, sustainable growth instead.