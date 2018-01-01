Long Hours

More From This Topic

Working More Hours Leads to Burnout, Not More Productivity
Work-Life Balance

Working More Hours Leads to Burnout, Not More Productivity

Working fewer hours improves your productivity by allowing you to experience that part of your existence knows as 'your life.'
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Working 80 Hours a Week is Not Actually What Leads to Success
Work-Life Balance

Working 80 Hours a Week is Not Actually What Leads to Success

If you're always working 10-hour days, somebody needs to explain 'diminishing returns' to you.
Ray Zinn | 5 min read
Here's What I Learned When I Quit My Own Business
Startup Lessons

Here's What I Learned When I Quit My Own Business

Just when you think you have it all figured out, you learn that you don't.
Mark Asquith | 12 min read
The 2,000-Hour Question
Entrepreneurs

The 2,000-Hour Question

How many hours do most entrepreneurs really work?
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
Japan Seeing Record Number of Cases of People Working Themselves to Death
Japan

Japan Seeing Record Number of Cases of People Working Themselves to Death

Japan has no legal limits on working hours, and people are dying either from cardiovascular disease or suicide due to work-related stress.
Reuters | 4 min read
Those 12-Hour Days Are Killing You Without Helping Your Business
Long Hours

Those 12-Hour Days Are Killing You Without Helping Your Business

Entrepreneurs enjoy bragging about their marathon days but they are not exempt from the law of diminishing returns.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Your Workplace Stress Is Killing You
Stress

Your Workplace Stress Is Killing You

According to a new study, our offices may be chipping years off our lives.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
Working Long Hours Could Kill You
Personal Health

Working Long Hours Could Kill You

The stress of working long hours can lead to negative health consequences, increasing your risk of stroke.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)
Infographics

How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)

Everybody's working for the weekend, but is it best to get 'er done in long, eight-hour stints? Probably not.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)
Work Habits

9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)

A new study explains why business owners think the extra time and energy is worth it.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.