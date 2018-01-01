Low-Cost Marketing

13 Simple Ways to Market Your Business Offline
Here are proven strategies for growing your business the old-fashion way.
Michael Glauser | 4 min read
More Brains Than Budget? Steal These $0 Marketing Strategies.
It sounds too good to be true, and yet many companies pull it off. How? By thinking differently about who does the marketing.
Jason Feifer + Brittany Shoot | 9 min read
Leveraging Your Small Sales Campaign for Long-Term Success
The best players know: baseball is a game of singles and doubles. The teams that finish on top have more of those than they do home runs. Guaranteed.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
8 Ways to Ensure Market Domination
Creating a unique niche like bacon-infused vodka and diversifying product like CDs at Starbucks will help to seal your deal to ultimate success.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
Where to Find Free Photos and Never Again Pay for a Website Image
Blogging is not universally lucrative but sprucing up your posts with dazzling images can be done without harm to the bottom line.
James Parsons | 4 min read
In Search of Buzz: What It Is and How to Build It
Generating interest among the media, customers and clients is the goal, but how to make that happen can often get confusing and costly. Here are three tips.
Dave Clarke | 4 min read
Co-Marketing: Twice as Nice or Double the Trouble?
From co-branding to cross promotions to marketing partnerships, small businesses are reaching out to complementary businesses to split costs and increase marketing reach, frequency and effectiveness. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't.
Barbara Findlay Schenck | 4 min read
7 Low-Cost Design Ideas for Small Retail Spaces
Consider these unique ways to design a compact store to look bigger and accommodate more merchandise.
Jane Porter | 4 min read
For Local Marketing, Nothing Beats the Simplicity of a Business-Card Drawing
This low-budget mainstay can help you learn your customers work and fill your database.
Dan S. Kennedy and Jeff Slutsky | 5 min read
Five Low-Cost Local Marketing Ideas
Often the best ways to spread the word about your business to local customers cost the least. Here are some tactics to try before spending the big bucks.
Jeff Slutsky | 5 min read
