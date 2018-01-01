Make 2017 Your Year

These 4 Books Changed These Leaders' Lives and Businesses for the Better

Oprah isn't the only one with book recommendations.
Amy Wilkinson | 2 min read
3 Fresh, Fun Ideas to Bring Your Team Together

Admit it -- trust falls have gotten a little cliche.
Amy Wilkinson | 2 min read
The 17 Rules These Entrepreneurs Say You Should Break in 2017

Forget the rules. Do what makes sense instead.
Amy Wilkinson | 5 min read
4 Tech Tools to Break Your Bad Habits

Gadgets to fix everything from your posture to your focus.
Clint Carter | 1 min read
Science-Backed Brain Hacks to Crush Your Goals

Dream it? Now do it.
Kate Rockwood | 3 min read
These Entrepreneurs Show You Can Start a Business at Any Age

It's never too late or too early.
Kate Rockwood | 4 min read
How I Got Out of a Funk (and Saved My Business)

He realized he was standing in the way of his own progress.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
5 Business Trends That Will Take Off in 2017

An example: The "one-size-fits-all" approach went away along with mobile strategies and the B-52s.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
Tim Ferriss: If You're Not Happy With What You Have, You Might Never Be Happy

Self-improvement master Tim Ferriss has a surprising message for those who keep searching for something better: You have to know when to stop.
Aaron Gell | 15+ min read
Richard Branson on How to Keep Track of Your New Year's Resolutions

It's easy to set your goals for the year. The hard part is maintaining them.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
