Make in India

India's First AR Headset is Ready to Take on Global Giants
Augmented Reality

India's First AR Headset is Ready to Take on Global Giants

Globally, there are three other players working on the same device but in India, Dimension NXG is the first startup to make AR headset
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
With SoftBank Confirming Flipkart's Buyout, is this the End of an Era For Indian ecommerce?
E-commerce

With SoftBank Confirming Flipkart's Buyout, is this the End of an Era For Indian ecommerce?

Walmart picks up a majority stake in Flipkart. But is this the fate of Flipkart that Startup India had hoped for?
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Why 3D Printing Is A Huge Business Opportunity For India ?
3D Printers

Why 3D Printing Is A Huge Business Opportunity For India ?

The 3D printing material & equipment market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to witness high growth in the coming years
Nidhi Singh | 5 min read
How Fintech Companies are Eyeing Huge Growth Opportunities After Budget 2018
FinTech

How Fintech Companies are Eyeing Huge Growth Opportunities After Budget 2018

The allocations made in this year's budget are clearly indicative of how integral new-age fintech start-ups have become to the Indian economy
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
Make in India: Gearing up to Welcome the Chopper on Indian Roads
Motorcycles

Make in India: Gearing up to Welcome the Chopper on Indian Roads

Boasting of a revving engine and perfect designs, choppers have had the fancy of motorcyclists for long
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How the Indian Film Industry is Boosting Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

How the Indian Film Industry is Boosting Entrepreneurship

The Indian film industry is growing due to the rising consumer demands, improved advertising strategies, digitization and the increasing use of internet over the last decade
Ankit Kapoor | 4 min read
How Is the Manufacturing Industry Coping with Changing Workforce Dynamics
Manufacturing

How Is the Manufacturing Industry Coping with Changing Workforce Dynamics

Clarity in communication in the form of visits and discussions is crucial to productivity
Kavita Nigam | 3 min read
This Second Generation Entrepreneur is an Advocate of Humility in Workplace
Entrepreneurs

This Second Generation Entrepreneur is an Advocate of Humility in Workplace

The young entrepreneur maintains that it is important to know the product well and identify the target customers with caution
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read
"I Will Put Indian Film Industries Under One Umbrella"
Creative Entrepreneur

"I Will Put Indian Film Industries Under One Umbrella"

Producer-Director Sohan Roy feels India is nowhere close to Hollywood in terms of revenue generation. However he has hope.
Aashika Jain & Vanita Dsouza | 2 min read
These #3 Veterans Explain Why Logistics is Perceived as Sunshine Industry
Logistics

These #3 Veterans Explain Why Logistics is Perceived as Sunshine Industry

Pro-market initiatives by the government are considered to be the triggers for the sector in future
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
