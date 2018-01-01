Makers
3-D Printing
Emerging Markets Are the Next Frontier of 3D Printing
Emerging markets can use the technology to leapfrog development stages to go straight to local, high-tech production.
More From This Topic
Amazon
Amazon Launches a Maker Marketplace That Will Compete With Etsy
The new online store is called Handmade at Amazon.
3D Printers
Why This New Filament for 3-D Printers Could Make the Production Process Easier
3D Systems today unveiled a new support filament that dissolves in water as opposed to chemicals.
Inventing
Want to Test Your Product Idea? Join the Makers.
Bringing your goods to a Maker Faire will grant you a creative audience that will test your designs. This worked wonders for the creator of a rubber band shotgun.
Etsy
Etsy Dips a Toe Into Crowdfunding for Makers
The Brooklyn-based online craft marketplace is testing out a pilot program that allows makers to raise money for production costs.
Detroit
Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail
The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
Kickstarter
Why the Wallet Is the Perfect Product for Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter released a manifesto that explores why campaigns involving wallets, money clips and card holders are so popular on the site.
Technology
The Make-It-Yourself Movement Is a New Mecca for Entrepreneurs
Along with reductions in cost to developing prototypes, these DIYers may also spur creative new ideas.
Leadership
Kid Inventor Whose Marshmallow Launcher Impressed Obama Gets VIP Ticket to State of the Union
Joey Hudy wowed President Obama at the White House Science Fair and has since secured a spot as Intel's youngest intern.
Growth Strategies
How Two College Buddies Transformed CustomMade.com
A site once reserved for woodworkers to advertise their services is today helping young-entrepreneur makers quit their jobs -- and still earn a living.