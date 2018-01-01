March Madness
Ready for Anything
5 Traits of a Cinderella Sales Team
Some of the same qualities basketball teams use during March Madness can help propel your sales.
Start Up Your Day
Go Green With These St. Patrick's Day-Themed Foods -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: If you get too rowdy from the day's celebrations and start drunk tweeting, your computer may be able to tell.
March Madness
3 Lessons All Businesses Can Take Away From March Madness
Will your company's team get to cut down the nets in the end or end up with a busted bracket?
Managing Employees
The 10 Most Important Minutes of Your Team's Day
March Madness serves as an excellent reminder to the value of the huddle. For one company, it has become an invaluable way to start and end the day.
Body Language
Do You Have the Body Language of a Champion?
As the NCAA Tournament winds down, here's a little experiment to try out at your business.
Tax Center
Learning From March Madness: Why Filing an Extension Could Be Your Sleeper Tax Strategy
Business owners should take a cue from 'bracketologists' and embrace unconventional wisdom when it comes to filing an extension this season.
Productivity
Yes, You're Probably Guilty of the Biggest Office Time Wasters (Infographic)
A recent survey proves you're not alone in thinking certain work disruptions are a waste of time.
Psychology
In Basketball and Business, What Separates Winners and Losers?
Little things make a difference, so you need to prepare yourself well.
Growth Strategies
Fun Ways Brands Are Betting on March Madness
It's that time of year when offices everywhere are abuzz with talk of brackets. Here's how some companies are turning that enthusiasm into buzz.
March Madness
5 Hiring Lessons From March Madness
The same care and effort you take in building your bracket should be used when hiring, and similar elements should be evaluated.
Project Grow
March Madness Wisdom: Scoring Under Pressure
Whether you're playing sports or running a business, follow these five pointers for a slam dunk
March Madness is the annual NCAA college basketball tournament, which takes place throughout the month of March. Many businesses tailor sales and marketing promotions around the basketball event.