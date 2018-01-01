Marketing Bootcamp

Marketing Bootcamp

How to Overcome Writer's Block and Create Great Ad Copy

Use the same process a famous copywriter used to get down to work and write great ad copy every single time you try.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
Marketing Bootcamp

11 Ways to Write Powerful Ad Headlines

Keep these tips in mind when writing headlines, and you're sure to draw in more prospects.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
Marketing Bootcamp

17 Tips for Increasing the Selling Power of Your Ad Copy

Put these tips to work for you when you're writing ad copy and you'll see your writing improve.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
samples

4 Creative Ways to Use Free Samples to Grow Your Business

All you Costco customers out there know exactly what that means.
David Leonhardt | 6 min read
Marketing Bootcamp

8 Tips for Producing Advertising That Sells

An advertising expert offers smart and easy-to-follow advice for crafting effective ad copy.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
Marketing Bootcamp

How to Brainstorm Great Content for Your Marketing Plan

Behind every good marketing plan is a great brainstorming session.
Wendy Keller | 8 min read
Agile Marketing

3 Compelling Reasons to Adopt Agile Marketing

Is "agile marketing" on your to-do list for the coming year? If not, it's time to get up to speed.
Leyl Black | 5 min read
Innovators

These Founders Aren't Selling Furniture, They're Telling a Story

A powerful story keeps this furniture company distinct and memorable.
Paul Kix | 5 min read
Marketing Bootcamp

3 Ways to Showcase Your Product's Quality Online

There are just a few reliable techniques on a website for getting customers to "feel the quality" of your product.
David Leonhardt | 5 min read
Marketing Bootcamp

Why Marketing Is Not the Job for the Lazy

Marketers are faced with more and more challenges to get their message out to target audiences.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
