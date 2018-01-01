Marketing Like the Big Brands

More From This Topic

The 4 Elements of an Irresistible Offer
Marketing

The 4 Elements of an Irresistible Offer

Expert advice and inspiration from successful marketing campaigns.
Lindsay LaVine | 4 min read
How to Grow Your Startup Into a Powerhouse in Less Than 3 Years
Starting a Business

How to Grow Your Startup Into a Powerhouse in Less Than 3 Years

Big brands are constantly planning for the future and strategizing their next move. Here's how you can use a similar approach to grow your startup.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
A Social-Media Marketing Primer Even Your Mom Can Handle
Marketing

A Social-Media Marketing Primer Even Your Mom Can Handle

Don't hold back on using social-media marketing because you're not tech savvy. Here are a few simple ways to get started.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
How to Engage Customers on a Dime
Marketing

How to Engage Customers on a Dime

Engaging customers is about reaching them with a compelling message. Here are some ways to do this without breaking the bank.
Jim Joseph | 5 min read
The Art of Positioning Your Brand and Why You Can't Afford to Screw It Up
Marketing

The Art of Positioning Your Brand and Why You Can't Afford to Screw It Up

Branding is all about striking the right tone with customers. Here's how and why you need to think about your brand positioning.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Connecting With Customers: How to Market to Their Emotions
Marketing

Connecting With Customers: How to Market to Their Emotions

Zeroing in on the emotional benefit of your brand will earn you a loyal following. Here's how and why.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Marketing Like the Big Brands: Think You Know Your Customer? Think Again.
Marketing

Marketing Like the Big Brands: Think You Know Your Customer? Think Again.

Knowing your target market means more than just choosing a specific demographic focus. It's about understanding exactly how your customers live their lives. Here are three ways to do that.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
6 Ways to Track Your Competition's Marketing Strategy
Marketing

6 Ways to Track Your Competition's Marketing Strategy

Staying on top of your competitor's marketing tactics is key if you want to be ahead of the game. But you don't need a big budget to do it. Here are six easy ways to stay in the know.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Defining Your Brand: The First Step In Your Marketing Strategy
Marketing

Defining Your Brand: The First Step In Your Marketing Strategy

Before creating a brand experience for customers, be sure you've thought critically about how you're going to define your brand. Here are three ways to get you there.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
How to Build a Brand Experience for Customers
Marketing

How to Build a Brand Experience for Customers

Successful branding means delivering an experience that feels both complete and consistent. Here's how you can use your marketing efforts to make a lasting impression on customers.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
