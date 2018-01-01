Kimanzi Constable

Kimanzi Constable

VIP Contributor
Writer, Consultant, Lifetime Entrepreneur
Kimanzi Constable is the author of four books and a writer for 14 large publications. He travels to 25+ countries a year for corporate consulting gigs. His goal is to help you create a profitable lifestyle business. Join him at KConstable.com.

Persistence

If customers aren't going for your deal, it's time to offer a better deal.
Goals

Make this New Year an opportunity to break out of your comfort zone and experience explosive growth in multiple ways.
Growth Strategies

A good way to grow into a bigger company is for your well-heeled potential customers to think you're that big already.
Family

Your partner doesn't have to be jumping for joy, but outright hating it won't help your cause.
Growing a Business

Only you have the power to make your goals a reality.
Personal Development

Building your future often begins with confronting what haunts you.
Public Speaking

You may not realize this, but you have the knowledge, skills and expertise conferences and events would pay to utilize.
Entrepreneur Mindset

Don't "fake it until you make it." Just make it.
Entrepreneur Mindset

Your progress toward your goals is the only measure worth taking.
Content Marketing

It's time to focus on building a group of people in tune with what you put out.
Branding

Don't settle for clients who pay late, ask for discounts and deals, waste your time and don't do the work.
Growing a Business

The more you succeed, the more help you need.
lifestyle entrepreneur

The easiest and fastest way to improve revenues is to find new ways to sell the expertise you already command
Entrepreneur Mindset

Thinking it through before you make a move is smart. Overthinking it will keep you from ever making a move.
Project Grow

It takes consistent motivation to push through the hard times.
