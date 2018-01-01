Marketing Plan Handbook
Marketing
How to Craft Your Social Media Marketing Plan
These tips will help you use social media to connect with and engage your current and prospective consumers.
Marketing
How to Create a One-Year Marketing Plan
A 12-month plan can put you on the right path to marketing success. Find out what you need to create one that works.
Marketing
8 Tools You Need for Tracking Website Performance
Learn to measure the return on your online marketing dollar with these tips from a marketing expert.
Marketing
The Quick SEO Guide You Need for Your Website
Find out how to get your website noticed on search engines.
Growth Strategies
Pro Tips for Hitting the Pricing Nail on the Head
To make sure you find the sweet spot when it comes to pricing your product or service, follow this marketing expert's advice.
Growth Strategies
Attract New Business by Building Out Your Product Line
To create a successful business, you have to sell multiple products or services to keep customers coming back. Here's how to determine what to add to your product line.
Growth Strategies
How to Convince Customers to Buy From You and Not the Competition
Is your unique selling proposition strong enough to make your customers sit up and take notice? If not, these tips will help you create one that is.
Marketing
How to Create a Positioning Statement That Stands Out
Find out how to position your business in order to gain an edge with your prospects.
Marketing
What You Need to Know About Your Competitors to Beat Them
If you don't know who your competitors are or anything about them, you can't convince your customers you're a better choice.
Marketing
Essential Information to Collect on Every Prospect and Customer
By gathering key data about your customer base, you reduce your costs and improve marketing results by targeting only those prospects who are the most likely to buy from you.
Ready for Anything
The Biggest Selling Mistake Business Owners Make
If you don't know your ideal customers like the back of your hand, you won't be able to meet your customers' needs better than your competitors.