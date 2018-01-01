Robert W. Bly

Robert W. Bly

VIP Contributor
Author, Copywriter and Marketing Consultant
Robert W. Bly is an independent copywriter and marketing consultant with more than 35 years of experience in B2B and direct response marketing. He has worked with over 100 clients including IBM, AT&T, Embraer Executive Jet, Intuit, Boardroom, Grumman and more. He is the author of 85 books, including The Marketing Plan Handbook (Entrepreneur Press 2015), and he currently writes regular columns for Target Marketing Magazine and The Direct Response Letter.

More From Robert W. Bly

How to Create Upsells that Boost Your Sales
Ready for Anything

How to Create Upsells that Boost Your Sales

Once you've attracted buyers to your site, don't let them get away without trying to increase the sale.
5 min read
A Primer on 3 Types of Email Autoresponder Campaigns
Email

A Primer on 3 Types of Email Autoresponder Campaigns

Get the skinny on different types of campaigns you can run so you can choose the best one for your marketing goals.
6 min read
How to Design a Sales-Generating Landing Page That Attracts Traffic
Websites

How to Design a Sales-Generating Landing Page That Attracts Traffic

If you're selling a single product or making a single offer, you need to learn to craft a hard-working sales-generating page. Find out more.
4 min read
The Essential Elements Every Business's Website Should Contain
Websites

The Essential Elements Every Business's Website Should Contain

Creating a website that draws traffic and helps with conversions should start with these eleven pages.
5 min read
4 Advanced Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Website With Online Marketing
Online Marketing

4 Advanced Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Website With Online Marketing

When you're ready to progress beyond banner ads and email, use these strategies to drive traffic to your site.
5 min read
4 Ways You Can Build Your Email List
Email

4 Ways You Can Build Your Email List

These four sources can help you raise the number of readers you have for your email content and marketing messages.
5 min read
5 Basic Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Website with Online Marketing
Online Marketing

5 Basic Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Website with Online Marketing

If your marketing well has run dry, try these basic ideas -- they still work like a charm to bring in more site visitors.
5 min read
Video Marketing for Service Businesses
Video

Video Marketing for Service Businesses

Learn how you can use video, one of the most effective content marketing strategies, on your website to market your services.
5 min read
3 Content Marketing Tips for Your Service Business
Content Marketing

3 Content Marketing Tips for Your Service Business

Find out what content marketing is and what types would work best for your service business.
5 min read
6 Email Metrics You Have to Track
Ready for Anything

6 Email Metrics You Have to Track

If you track nothing else, be sure to track these numbers to find out how effective your email campaigns are.
5 min read
Insider Advice on Controlling the Sales Funnels for Your Service Businesses
Ready for Anything

Insider Advice on Controlling the Sales Funnels for Your Service Businesses

The sales cycle for a service business is different from other consumer businesses. Learn the difference so you can profit.
4 min read
Understanding the Consumer Sales Cycle
Ready for Anything

Understanding the Consumer Sales Cycle

The "Attention, Interest, Desire and Action" funnel could be key to your marketing success. Find out how it works.
5 min read
How to Craft Your Social Media Marketing Plan
Marketing

How to Craft Your Social Media Marketing Plan

These tips will help you use social media to connect with and engage your current and prospective consumers.
4 min read
Planning Your Mobile Marketing Strategy
Marketing

Planning Your Mobile Marketing Strategy

If you're thinking about launching a mobile marketing campaign, this advice from a marketing expert can help.
6 min read
The 4 Rs of Content Management
Marketing

The 4 Rs of Content Management

Content marketing can be easy -- if you follow these guidelines for keeping it fresh.
4 min read

Books by Robert W. Bly

The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
The Marketing Plan Handbook

The Marketing Plan Handbook

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.