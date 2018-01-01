Meerkat

5 Ways Brands Can Use Periscope and Meerkat
Social Media

5 Ways Brands Can Use Periscope and Meerkat

As live streaming gains favor, PR and marketing pros can reap the benefits. Here are a few ideas.
Beki Winchel | 5 min read
3 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Mobile Video Streaming
Social Media Marketing

3 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Mobile Video Streaming

Meerkat and Periscope both offer business owners a new way to market with their Twitter audiences.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Real-Time Video Streaming on Social Media Is Driving the Publishing Craze
Streaming

Real-Time Video Streaming on Social Media Is Driving the Publishing Craze

With apps like Meerkat and Periscope recently making their debut, giant publishers are looking to real-time engatement with their digitial communities in the form of video streaming.
Daniel Newman | 3 min read
Live-Streaming App Battle Begins: Twitter Launches Periscope as Meerkat Raises $12 Million
Competition

Live-Streaming App Battle Begins: Twitter Launches Periscope as Meerkat Raises $12 Million

On the same day that Twitter unveiled Periscope, which it acquired for $100 million in January, buzzy app Meerkat announced a $12 million funding round.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Archive Your Live Streamed Meerkat Videos on YouTube With #Katch
Meerkat

Archive Your Live Streamed Meerkat Videos on YouTube With #Katch

A new hack makes it possible to automatically save your live stream videos -- without ever having to download an app.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Meerkat CEO on Twitter Blockage: It's Their House, and We Need to Respect That
Competition

Meerkat CEO on Twitter Blockage: It's Their House, and We Need to Respect That

Though such a move was inevitable, it came much sooner than the team had expected, says the CEO of the viral live-streaming app.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
What You Missed at SXSW 2015: Flying Cars, Bacon Bourbon Cocktails
SXSW

What You Missed at SXSW 2015: Flying Cars, Bacon Bourbon Cocktails

We round up the crazy, the intriguing and everything that made us smile.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
