Meerkat
Facebook Launches Periscope Challenger for iPhone Users Nationwide
The move could bolster the 100 million hours of video users already consume daily on Facebook.
More From This Topic
Social Media
5 Ways Brands Can Use Periscope and Meerkat
As live streaming gains favor, PR and marketing pros can reap the benefits. Here are a few ideas.
Social Media Marketing
3 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Mobile Video Streaming
Meerkat and Periscope both offer business owners a new way to market with their Twitter audiences.
Streaming
Real-Time Video Streaming on Social Media Is Driving the Publishing Craze
With apps like Meerkat and Periscope recently making their debut, giant publishers are looking to real-time engatement with their digitial communities in the form of video streaming.
Competition
Live-Streaming App Battle Begins: Twitter Launches Periscope as Meerkat Raises $12 Million
On the same day that Twitter unveiled Periscope, which it acquired for $100 million in January, buzzy app Meerkat announced a $12 million funding round.
Meerkat
Archive Your Live Streamed Meerkat Videos on YouTube With #Katch
A new hack makes it possible to automatically save your live stream videos -- without ever having to download an app.
Competition
Meerkat CEO on Twitter Blockage: It's Their House, and We Need to Respect That
Though such a move was inevitable, it came much sooner than the team had expected, says the CEO of the viral live-streaming app.
SXSW
What You Missed at SXSW 2015: Flying Cars, Bacon Bourbon Cocktails
We round up the crazy, the intriguing and everything that made us smile.