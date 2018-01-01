Microloans
Freelancers
The Best Business Loans and Financing Options for Freelancers
Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
Startup Financing
3 Startups Offer New 'Microloan' Options for Entrepreneurs With Big Ambitions
Big banks aren't so good with small loans. There are new options available for getting financing with minimal hassle on friendly terms.
Winning Strategies
Raising Money for Your Business? Consider These Tips.
Being savvy about your time and money can maximize your resources as you bootstrap your business.
Finance
A Mobile Game That Enables Real-World Microlending
Seeds, a free mobile game, lets players build a virtual civilization while microfinancing women entrepreneurs in Kenya.
Finance
Online Microlenders Offer Capital to Young Businesses
An eBay merchant quadruples his revenue with help from an online microlender.
Finance
Anonymous Investors Offer a Lending Alternative
On peer-to-peer lending website Prosper, anonymous users raise money from anonymous investors, Kickstarter-style.
Finance
Microloans Make a Macro Difference
A Texas businesswoman fetched the amount she needed to open an eco-friendly pet store
Finance
How to Weigh Your Options When Deciding on Financial Products
Household brands like Office Depot, Sam's Club and Google are offering financial products, but are they the way to go for your business?
Growth Strategies
Microfinance Hits Small Businesses Right Where It Helps
Here are three reasons why micro-borrowers do better than owners who've borrowed from a traditional bank.
Finance
A Simple Guide to Microloans
Need a little cash to grow? The Small Business Administration has microloans to help.