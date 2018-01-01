Microsoft HoloLens
Augmented Reality
Check Out This Augmented Reality Version of 'Super Mario Bros.' Iconic First Level
The developer jumps on Goombas and over gaps in this cool demo.
Technology
With Microsoft Tech, You Can Talk to a Hologram of a Co-worker or Friend...or Your Mom
The 'Holoportation' demo brings us closer to the communication method featured in 'Star Wars.'
Microsoft
Microsoft Lays Off 30 From Its HoloLens Team
The tech giant is downsizing the Israel-based team working on an augmented reality headset.
Far Out Tech
This Is What It's Like to Strap a Microsoft HoloLens on Your Face (VIDEO)
Microsoft has released a new video showing doctors and med students manipulating holographic 'cadavers' through the augmented reality headset.
Weekly News Roundup
Are Changes Ahead at Uber? Your Weekly News Roundup
This week's headlines include Amazon's guidance for drone laws and new gaming technology at the E3 conference.
Minecraft
Watch Microsoft's Eye-Popping Hololens Demo Using Minecraft
Hold your pickaxe, partner. Microsoft just blew Minecraft clear out of the sandbox. Way out.
Microsoft HoloLens
A Brief Yet Thrilling Experience With HoloLens, Microsoft's Augmented Reality Headset
We get up close and personal.