Military

This Military Pilot Pivoted From Fighting Wars to Creating Financial Tools for Struggling Americans
The Gambit

Mark Greene started flying combat missions in Afghanistan soon after 9/11. Now, he's director of an innovation lab serving consumers who feel forgotten by their financial institutions.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear
Military

Whether you're about to launch a new business or jump out of a crashing helicopter, Tim Kennedy had advice for you to be mentally prepared.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
The Greatest Risk Is Taking No Action, Says This Military Vet Entrepreneur
Leadership

Jason Hardebeck, founder and CEO of The Foundery, is taking the leadership lessons he learned in the Navy and using them to tackle the business world.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
What Is Leadership? The Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Answers.
Leadership

After 16 years of highly decorated service, Robert O'Neill is working to help vets transfer their skills to the private sector.
Bill Schulz | 5 min read
Daymond John Is on a Mission to Help Heroes
Shark Tank

The Shark has teamed up with Bob Evans Farms to provide much-needed cash and advice to veteran entrepreneurs.
Dan Bova | 3 min read
His Unexpected Journey From Soldier to Fitness Model to Running a $30 Million Business
Leadership

Colin Wayne survived a devastating attack that put him on a path he never expected.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans
Entrepreneurs

Values, commitment and integrity should be woven into mission statements and corporate mantras.
Lida Citroën | 9 min read
This Entrepreneur Went From Graduating West Point to Setting Up a Cocktail School
The Digest Live

Liquor Lab founder Owen Meyer discusses launching and growing the business and how to make a delicious cocktail.
Stephen J. Bronner
How Entrepreneurs Can Have a Spartan Mindset
Entrepreneur Mindset

Get out of your head, get into your gut and your business will grow.
Bedros Keuilian | 8 min read
Veterans and Reservists Are Your Secret Talent Weapon. But, Careful, You May Lose Them.
Veterans

These people may have extended service responsibilities. They may have personal mental health issues. What is your company doing to help?
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
