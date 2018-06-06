Military
Veterans Day
This Veterans Day, Let's Focus on Helping Ex-Military Become Entrepreneurs
Honoring veterans each Veterans Day is important, but helping our veterans succeed following their service to our country is even more so.
The Gambit
This Military Pilot Pivoted From Fighting Wars to Creating Financial Tools for Struggling Americans
Mark Greene started flying combat missions in Afghanistan soon after 9/11. Now, he's director of an innovation lab serving consumers who feel forgotten by their financial institutions.
Military
Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear
Whether you're about to launch a new business or jump out of a crashing helicopter, Tim Kennedy had advice for you to be mentally prepared.
Leadership
The Greatest Risk Is Taking No Action, Says This Military Vet Entrepreneur
Jason Hardebeck, founder and CEO of The Foundery, is taking the leadership lessons he learned in the Navy and using them to tackle the business world.
Leadership
What Is Leadership? The Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Answers.
After 16 years of highly decorated service, Robert O'Neill is working to help vets transfer their skills to the private sector.
Shark Tank
Daymond John Is on a Mission to Help Heroes
The Shark has teamed up with Bob Evans Farms to provide much-needed cash and advice to veteran entrepreneurs.
Leadership
His Unexpected Journey From Soldier to Fitness Model to Running a $30 Million Business
Colin Wayne survived a devastating attack that put him on a path he never expected.
Entrepreneurs
5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans
Values, commitment and integrity should be woven into mission statements and corporate mantras.
The Digest Live
This Entrepreneur Went From Graduating West Point to Setting Up a Cocktail School
Liquor Lab founder Owen Meyer discusses launching and growing the business and how to make a delicious cocktail.
Entrepreneur Mindset
How Entrepreneurs Can Have a Spartan Mindset
Get out of your head, get into your gut and your business will grow.
Veterans
Veterans and Reservists Are Your Secret Talent Weapon. But, Careful, You May Lose Them.
These people may have extended service responsibilities. They may have personal mental health issues. What is your company doing to help?