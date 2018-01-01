Minority-Owned Businesses

5 Organizations Helping Minority Startup Founders Succeed
Minority-Owned Businesses

5 Organizations Helping Minority Startup Founders Succeed

Several organizations have emerged as leaders in the effort to help minority entrepreneurs in the United States.
Luke Cooper | 6 min read
Black Is the New Black: An African-American Entrepreneur's Manifesto
Workplace Diversity

Black Is the New Black: An African-American Entrepreneur's Manifesto

The greatest satisfaction for those who have broken business barriers is the pathways they have opened for those who follow.
Donald Thompson | 6 min read
This Refugee is Taking the Fashion World by Storm
Fashion

This Refugee is Taking the Fashion World by Storm

This standout female entrepreneur is focused on disrupting the world of retail fashion.
Carolyn Rodz | 7 min read
The 10 Best Cities to Be a Minority Small-Business Owner (Infographic)
Starting a Business

The 10 Best Cities to Be a Minority Small-Business Owner (Infographic)

A new study from Nerdwallet highlights the places where the conditions are most favorable for minority entrepreneurs.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Female Entrepreneurs Take the Spotlight at White House's First Demo Day
White House

Female Entrepreneurs Take the Spotlight at White House's First Demo Day

Facebook, Airbnb and Microsoft announced new plans to hire more women and minorities. More than 90 startups were represented at the event.
Valentina Zarya | 4 min read
Detroit Is Cultivating Local Entrepreneurship to Secure Its Future
Bootstrapping

Detroit Is Cultivating Local Entrepreneurship to Secure Its Future

The Motor City isn't waiting for a savior to move to town. It's banking on the energy of the people who call it home.
Amanda Lewan | 4 min read
Want True Equality for All? Support Entrepreneurship.
Entrepreneurship

Want True Equality for All? Support Entrepreneurship.

You are about to read the most offensive and insensitive piece we've ever written. And that's sad.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Intel Pledges $125 Million for Startups That Back Women, Minorities
Intel

Intel Pledges $125 Million for Startups That Back Women, Minorities

This latest move follows Intel's earlier plan to spend $300 million over the next five years to improve diversity.
Reuters | 3 min read
How to Measure Your Company's Overall Financial Health (Infographic)
Small Business Financing

How to Measure Your Company's Overall Financial Health (Infographic)

A new study also found that female- and minority-owned ventures are far less likely to be in good financial health than their male-owned, non-minority counterparts.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Minority Founders Overcame the Challenge of Finding VC Investors
Venture Capital

How Minority Founders Overcame the Challenge of Finding VC Investors

Personal networks are important for founders looking for venture capital. Entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups have particular challenges.
Sarah Kunst | 4 min read
