Minority-Owned Businesses
How to Get Funded as a Female Minority-Led Tech Startup
You always have to be prepared for raising funding, but as a woman or person from a minority group you have to be 100 times as prepared.
More From This Topic
Minority-Owned Businesses
5 Organizations Helping Minority Startup Founders Succeed
Several organizations have emerged as leaders in the effort to help minority entrepreneurs in the United States.
Workplace Diversity
Black Is the New Black: An African-American Entrepreneur's Manifesto
The greatest satisfaction for those who have broken business barriers is the pathways they have opened for those who follow.
Fashion
This Refugee is Taking the Fashion World by Storm
This standout female entrepreneur is focused on disrupting the world of retail fashion.
Starting a Business
The 10 Best Cities to Be a Minority Small-Business Owner (Infographic)
A new study from Nerdwallet highlights the places where the conditions are most favorable for minority entrepreneurs.
White House
Female Entrepreneurs Take the Spotlight at White House's First Demo Day
Facebook, Airbnb and Microsoft announced new plans to hire more women and minorities. More than 90 startups were represented at the event.
Bootstrapping
Detroit Is Cultivating Local Entrepreneurship to Secure Its Future
The Motor City isn't waiting for a savior to move to town. It's banking on the energy of the people who call it home.
Entrepreneurship
Want True Equality for All? Support Entrepreneurship.
You are about to read the most offensive and insensitive piece we've ever written. And that's sad.
Intel
Intel Pledges $125 Million for Startups That Back Women, Minorities
This latest move follows Intel's earlier plan to spend $300 million over the next five years to improve diversity.
Small Business Financing
How to Measure Your Company's Overall Financial Health (Infographic)
A new study also found that female- and minority-owned ventures are far less likely to be in good financial health than their male-owned, non-minority counterparts.
Venture Capital
How Minority Founders Overcame the Challenge of Finding VC Investors
Personal networks are important for founders looking for venture capital. Entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups have particular challenges.