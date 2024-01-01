Alejandra Rojas

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Alejandra Rojas is a money mindset mentor, trauma-informed finance professional and the founder of The Money Mindset Hub, a financial education platform for female entrepreneurs. She hosts "The Money Mindset Show" and is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve financial growth and independence.

Latest

Money & Finance

Are Your Subconscious Money Habits Killing Your Business Growth? Here's How to Fix Them Now

Are your subconscious money habits quietly sabotaging your business growth? Let's explore how these unseeable patterns can ruin everything you're doing to grow as an entrepreneur and learn practical strategies to overcome them.

