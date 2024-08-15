Have you ever considered how a symbol on an everyday object can influence your business? This recently launched U.S. quarter offers valuable lessons in female leadership, resilience and the entrepreneurial journey — plus insights you can apply for business growth.

Our identity as Latinx or Afro-Latina, often missed in the economic system and its symbols, is now being honored. We are witnessing the inclusion of one of the most iconic symbols of happiness, resilience, passion and devotion to her identity and work, Celia Cruz, in the very core of our financial system with the introduction of the Celia Cruz quarter.

Let's not forget that although we don't see much cash these days and we instead do almost everything with electronic money, coins are the representation and foundational symbol of exchange in our economy. Every coin you have come across has an intrinsic value and a historical value that has perpetuated many great names in history in a tangible and lasting way.

Representation is powerful, especially in fields where we don't often tend to picture ourselves. Seeing the Queen of Salsa immortalized on a coin represents much more than just a tribute to her music. It's a statement recognizing the importance of Afro-Latinx, Hispanic heritage and women leadership in a financial system, pushing women entrepreneurship's development further.

Here's how this crucial moment matters for women entrepreneurs.

Your work is more impactful than you can currently perceive

Cruz built a legacy in the music industry, elevating and transforming it in ways that set the tone for future generations. Unfortunately, she left this earth before fully realizing the broader impact she had beyond her industry. This is a great reminder for us Black and brown women entrepreneurs that our work often has far-reaching effects, much more than we could see in our lifetime.

This realization is so crucial in the entrepreneurial path that it is even part of my financial growth framework as a BIPOC woman entrepreneur. You own your voice (quite literally, as Cruz did) and spread your message. Even when you can't see the immediate impact or results, know that change is happening — structures are shifting and mindsets are evolving.

How can you apply it today? Think at least three generations after you. What are the ways their life are changing or set up to change for work like the one you do? We are not always conscious of it, but becoming aware of this fact opens up a spectrum of motivation and possibilities with your business that didn't exist before.

Cultural identity is a business strength

We all know Cruz for her iconic "¡Azúcar!" (Sugar!) and her love for "Cuba Bella" (Beautiful Cuba) because she never missed an opportunity to honor her roots, culture, and beliefs. As a little girl, I remember watching Celia on the TV with her vibrant wigs, stories to tell, radiant smile and sometimes with that broken English that sounded just like her: authentic. She was unmistakably herself, embracing her identity with pride.

Not many platforms and outlets teach about the importance of this strength in business success, but she did, and it's a critical lesson for our path as entrepreneurs — especially for BIPOC women. In a world where we have limited opportunities to see female leaders take the stand and follow in the footsteps of those who have succeeded, it's easy to overlook the very things that make us outstanding.

How can you apply it today? List five things, at minimum, that represent who you are and wish you could do more in your business or brand. Then, make scenarios where you could start to incorporate them. It doesn't have to be drastic; you can start with the thing you need fewer steps to implement.

Double down on your gifts to thrive

We all have many talents, which is a given, but most of us have been at a crossroads between gifts, passions and what we want to double down on. However, deciding which one to pursue is critical to your entrepreneurial growth. In other words, as you have probably heard before, doubling down on your gifts is the way to go. Did you know that before fully committing to music, Cruz considered becoming a teacher? She even enrolled in the National Teachers' College in Havana. However, her passion for music eventually won out, leading her to become an icon.

While you may have multiple talents and interests, doubling down on your gifts and what you are genuinely passionate about ultimately gives the best results.

How can you apply it today? Become aware of what you are doing that you are good at and passionate about, which has brought you business. Once you have the list, circle those things you are so gifted that, for instance, you will continue to do it six decades later and have brought business growth to you. Those are the ones you may start with.

Sometimes, we are the only women in the room — and that's okay

It is not a secret that we are the only ones in the room in many spaces. This can be scary at first; it may even stop some from coming back and continue being part of the conversation, but as frightening as it could be to stand in the middle of a male-dominated industry, let's remember that this can be an opportunity to lead, influence and pave the way for others. Cruz was the only woman in the Fania All-Stars and one of the few to succeed in the male-dominated salsa world. She often stood alone in her field, yet here we are, still learning from her legacy.

From her path, I have always gathered that it's not about being in the room (it may start that way) but about owning the space, making your voice heard, and leaving a legacy others can follow. So, next time you are in a situation like this, remember that those moments define the changemakers.

How can you apply it today? Prepare your mind to claim the room next time. Remember last time you were the only one in that space? Go back to your mind and relive that moment from the perspective of being the only one and being okay with it. Mind rehearsal is as powerful as a real-life situation.