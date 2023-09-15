Learn how to create successful Hispanic Heritage Month campaigns by exploring the strategies used by these three well-known companies.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the Hispanic communities' rich culture, history and contributions. In the business world, it is an opportunity for organizations to celebrate the Hispanic community by reaffirming their commitment to this group through strategic partnerships, charitable contributions and marketing campaigns.

Here are three companies that got Hispanic Heritage Month right and some pointers you can take from them.

Amazon

Amazon's 2022 campaign promoted Hispanic changemakers on its platform. Last year's theme was Cultúra, and it repeatedly used the phrase, "without tú, there is no cultura." In collaboration with Brazilian artist Mel Cerri, Amazon showcased Hispanic-themed illustrations and promoted various activities to honor the month. This included spotlighting Hispanic and Latino small businesses, promoting books by Hispanic authors, showcasing Hispanic creators in film and television, and highlighting Hispanic musicians and their impact on global music. In addition, Amazon also showcased Hispanic designers and retailers, celebrated the contributions of Hispanic professionals in technology through Amazon Web Services and integrated special features into Alexa for users to engage with.

By incorporating established products and partnerships into cultural promotions, Amazon appeared genuine and like an ally. In addition, these tactics highlighted Amazon's authentic relationships with its vendors, many of whom are prominent figures in the Hispanic community. When companies prioritize authenticity by promoting products and collaborations that have consistently been part of their organization, it appears less forced and inauthentic, and more natural and genuine.

Verizon

In their 2022 campaign celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Verizon showcased an approach rooted in authenticity, empowerment and social responsibility. By centering their narrative around the potential of Latinas in the corporate world, they emphasized the disparities in leadership roles. In addition, Christina Schelling, SVP of Talent & Diversity, shared her journey as a testament to the challenges and opportunities available.

Yet, even as Verizon celebrated, they didn't shy away from addressing pressing issues, showing immediate response to Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, which devastated Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and parts of Florida. Their swift action, from financial contributions to providing telecom relief, accentuated their commitment to being more than just a service provider; they positioned themselves as an integral community partner.

Verizon's campaign stood out for many reasons, demonstrating elements from which other businesses can learn. Firstly, the campaign highlighted the significance of representative storytelling. With Latinas making up only a mere 1.6% of senior executive roles in major companies, Verizon used its platform to spotlight this disparity, allowing Schelling's personal story to humanize the broader narrative. In addition, the campaign was responsive. When disaster struck in the form of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, Verizon transitioned seamlessly from celebration to support, committing funds and services to affected areas.

This adaptability highlights the importance of businesses being attuned to the dynamic realities of their target communities. Finally, Verizon served as a partner by offering free access to regional news channels and sharing stories of their employees affected by the hurricanes. These areas were critical to the campaign's success and formed a blueprint for how businesses can celebrate diversity while standing with and supporting the community during tough times.

TikTok

TikTok's "De Nada America" campaign for Latinx Heritage Month showcased an outstanding understanding of niche marketing. The platform enhanced user engagement by integrating trending hashtags, in-app features, live events and collaborations with prominent Latinx creators and partners like Mitú. TikTok also introduced the Latinx Creatives Program and its partnerships with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

The "De Nada America" campaign reinforced Latinx's cultural contributions and narratives in an era where representation matters. TikTok celebrated diverse voices, broke down cultural stereotypes and misconceptions, and facilitated a more inclusive and understanding digital space. Additionally, by physically investing in the community's growth and success through its $150,000 grant fund, #CreciendoconTikTok, TikTok demonstrated a commitment beyond mere tokenism.

Lessons learned

Community collaboration: Working with community members, artists and influencers ensures authenticity and resonance, as seen in Amazon's campaign. Empowering voices: TikTok's success in promoting Hispanic creators highlights the importance of giving underrepresented communities a platform in which they can share their voices. Investment in community development: Verizon's community-driven approach shows that investment in community well-being can translate to brand loyalty and satisfaction. Authentic storytelling: TikTok's campaign highlights the importance of humanizing a brand through genuine and heartfelt stories.

Companies can better connect with the Hispanic community by focusing on the above areas. In addition, this targeted approach can naturally result in customer loyalty and retention.

As the Hispanic population continues to grow, it's imperative that businesses form genuine connections with this community. If brands do not have a specialized marketing plan to acquire the Hispanic consumer, they will miss an incredible opportunity to retain life-long customers and brand advocates. In addition, given that Hispanic buying power is expanding at rates comparable to established countries, it would be financially irresponsible not to allocate marketing resources to this market.