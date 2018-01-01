MNC
Tech Companies
The Best Tech Companies to Work For in India For 2018
Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector, finds a new report
More From This Topic
indian startups
Taking a Cognitive Approach With the Startup Ecosystem, Top IBM Exec Says
With rising number of corporate accelerators, startup kits and mentorship programs, it has become increasingly important for each of these folks to have a clear distinction as to what they wish to establish in the ecosystem.
Partnerships
#3 Key Qualities This Indian IT Major Seeks In Startups
The partnership with Wipro is part of Microsoft Accelerator's CoInnovate programme, under which it also joined hands with another Tata Consultancy Services earlier this year.
Leadership
Do You Know These 7 Indian CEOs Leading Global MNCs
List of Indian-origin CEOs who are leading global giants and setting an example for the rest with their skill and diligence.
Accenture
Here's What Accenture Looks for While Collaborating with Startups
Basically, these partnerships/collaborations work well as long as you do this collaboration for the right reasons and on an equal standing
Quotes
Entrepreneurs Take Note: Pointers from Intel's Maker Lab Event
Bangalore alone should have 5 startups per day!
Branding
Here's How Indian Company Products are Giving Foreign MNCs a Hard Time
Popular anticipations expect this trend to continue rapidly accounting for the phenomenal growth of the emerging Ayurveda brands in India
Career Growth
Startups Or MNCs - Where Are You Headed After College?
The year 2016 has seen a massive downturn, turning it into a year of uncertainty.
Startups
Is It Time To Say - RIP Startups?
Did startups lose their battle with MNCs? Is the bubble going to burst?
Enterprise Tech
How This Startup Aims To Become The Google For Enterprise Solutions
Startups should learn to identify the right pain points to collaborate and work with MNCs