Mobile Promotions

There Is Still Time to Prepare Your Mobile Marketing Strategy for 2015
Mobile Marketing

There Is Still Time to Prepare Your Mobile Marketing Strategy for 2015

Though some marketers lag on mobile strategy, phone and tablets have become the primary devices buyers consult when researching purchases.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
It's Time to Wire Your Business for Indoor Location-Based Search
Location-based Marketing

It's Time to Wire Your Business for Indoor Location-Based Search

Think of it as GPS for inside your store. The largest retailers are implementing the technology but it's affordable for everybody.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
The Secrets to Leveraging the Insatiable Consumer Appetite for Mobile Coupons
Mobile Marketing

The Secrets to Leveraging the Insatiable Consumer Appetite for Mobile Coupons

Coupons have been popular for generations but mobile devices have taken this venerable marketing tactic into an entirely new realm.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
12 Simple Strategies for Building Your Mobile-Marketing List
Mobile Marketing

12 Simple Strategies for Building Your Mobile-Marketing List

The list of people willing to receive your marketing messages is a fundamental business asset that you can grow with steady effort.
Brett Relander | 7 min read
Swagbucks Wants to Be Your eBay, Google and YouTube
Funding

Swagbucks Wants to Be Your eBay, Google and YouTube

In a push to become a household name, the online rewards company just raised $60 million in funding and made Fandago's Chuck Davis its new CEO.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Location-Based Mobile Apps Take Hold
Ready for Anything

Location-Based Mobile Apps Take Hold

Could location-based mobile apps possibly have a beneficial business purpose? Survey says . . . yes.
Brian Quinton | 5 min read
