2015 Will Likely Be Known as the Year of Mobile Commerce (Infographic)
Mobile Commerce

2015 Will Likely Be Known as the Year of Mobile Commerce (Infographic)

Companies that don't have an app must not let another year go by.
Anuj Nayar | 3 min read
How Shrewd Mobile Referral Programs Accelerate Customer Acquisition
Mobile Strategy

How Shrewd Mobile Referral Programs Accelerate Customer Acquisition

The best time to offer customers an incentive for referring your product is when they have their phone in their hands.
Jacob Warwick | 10 min read
3 Steps to Maximize Your Mobile Email Marketing
Mobile Strategy

3 Steps to Maximize Your Mobile Email Marketing

Is email marketing dead?
Cynthia Johnson | 5 min read
3 Ways to Create Mobile Ads That Attract, Not Annoy, Customers
Mobile Marketing

3 Ways to Create Mobile Ads That Attract, Not Annoy, Customers

Mobile gives brands the opportunity to emotionally connect with consumers, and yet so many continue to squander the opportunity.
Ari Brandt | 4 min read
Google Is Starting to Penalize Mobile Sites That Do This
Google

Google Is Starting to Penalize Mobile Sites That Do This

It's no longer considered mobile-friendly to have pop-up ads before you reach content, which can impact advertisers and publishers.
Jonathan Chew | 2 min read
Innovative Trends for Upping Mobile-Customer Engagement
Mobile Marketing

Innovative Trends for Upping Mobile-Customer Engagement

Mobile devices open the possibility of marketing to customers when and where they are likeliest to buy, but only if you can win their attention.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Rebranding? Don't Forget Your Mobile Strategy
Mobile Marketing

Rebranding? Don't Forget Your Mobile Strategy

Mobile is no longer a by-product of the overall digital master plan and needs to be part of all rebranding strategies.
Gilad Bechar | 5 min read
An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money
Mobile Apps

An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money

Deep analytics combined with good intuition for customer behavior are required if the app is to actually result in more sales.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Tweak Your Mobile Marketing With These Can't-Miss Strategies
Ready for Anything

Tweak Your Mobile Marketing With These Can't-Miss Strategies

Mobile has surpassed desktops for online shopping. Marketers need to adjust.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Create a Better Digital Marketing Strategy With These 4 Tips
Online Marketing

Create a Better Digital Marketing Strategy With These 4 Tips

Entrepreneurs need to redefine engagement and start focusing on what customers really want.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
