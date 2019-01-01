Money Managers
Money Managers
Arka Venture Labs is an India-US cross-border accelerator fund designed to facilitate a faster global transition for Indian B2B start-ups
A perfect scenario is when investments in start-ups give financial returns and have social impact too, according to Unitus Ventures' Vikas Sarda
As consumption patterns change due to social and environmental dynamics, Lightbox' Sandeep Murthy stresses on the need to build solutions for these complex problems.
Entrepreneur-turned investor Bhaskar Majumdar says that the role of the investor is to ensure that things are on track
Given market diversity and a whimsical regulatory framework, one must build businesses for the long term in India to build significant value, says Ventureast's Sarath Naru
Poverty and lack of opportunities across the country became the driving force for Vineet Rai to launch an impact fund, Aavishkaar, to accelerate development in India's underserved regions
The criticality of execution and importance of founding teams has been proven to us time and again, according to Rohit Goyal, managing partner of Windrose Capital
Impact fund Omnivore looks for start-ups that are working towards developing breakthrough technologies in food and agriculture verticals, according to managing partner Mark Kahn
