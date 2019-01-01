Money Managers

If Your Start-Up has a Global Vision, This Venture Capital Will Bet On You
Arka Venture Labs is an India-US cross-border accelerator fund designed to facilitate a faster global transition for Indian B2B start-ups
Vinayak Sharma | 3 min read
'Impact Investment Returns Are Similar to VC, So Why Not Give Back To Society'

A perfect scenario is when investments in start-ups give financial returns and have social impact too, according to Unitus Ventures' Vikas Sarda
Shreya Ganguly | 4 min read
Businesses Need To Be Mindful of Social Impact Going Forward, Says This VC

As consumption patterns change due to social and environmental dynamics, Lightbox' Sandeep Murthy stresses on the need to build solutions for these complex problems.
Debroop Roy | 3 min read
This Investor Believes Understanding Entrepreneurs is the Best Way for Investors to Manage Money

Entrepreneur-turned investor Bhaskar Majumdar says that the role of the investor is to ensure that things are on track
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
Here's What One of India's Oldest VCs Looks For Before Investing

Given market diversity and a whimsical regulatory framework, one must build businesses for the long term in India to build significant value, says Ventureast's Sarath Naru
Debroop Roy | 2 min read

Create Business, Money and Jobs-That is the Aim of This Impact Fund
Poverty and lack of opportunities across the country became the driving force for Vineet Rai to launch an impact fund, Aavishkaar, to accelerate development in India's underserved regions
Shreya Ganguly | 3 min read
This VC believes impeccable execution is driven by well-rounded start-up teams
The criticality of execution and importance of founding teams has been proven to us time and again, according to Rohit Goyal, managing partner of Windrose Capital
Vinayak Sharma | 3 min read
This Impact Fund Believes In Investing In Agritech Start-ups
Impact fund Omnivore looks for start-ups that are working towards developing breakthrough technologies in food and agriculture verticals, according to managing partner Mark Kahn
Shreya Ganguly | 3 min read