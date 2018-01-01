Money Savers

15 Money-Saving Apps for People Tired of Being Nickle-and-Dimed
15 Money-Saving Apps for People Tired of Being Nickle-and-Dimed

A service fee here, a late fee there, unless we get some help it adds up faster than we can keep track.
Renzo Costarella | 10 min read
6 Cost-Cutting Habits Every Freelancer Should Develop
6 Cost-Cutting Habits Every Freelancer Should Develop

The greatest financial habit you can have in business is cutting costs.
Oludami Yomi-Alliyu | 4 min read
Your Small Business Could Save Thousands of Dollars by Working With Your Energy Utility
Your Small Business Could Save Thousands of Dollars by Working With Your Energy Utility

Here are four easy ways to go green and save money.
Mark Henderson | 5 min read
Americans Are Not Good Savers. These Entrepreneurs Are Helping Change That.
Americans Are Not Good Savers. These Entrepreneurs Are Helping Change That.

People feel too squeezed to put money aside. Entrepreneurs are exploring how to take the pain out of the process.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
7 Key Benefits to a Health Savings Account
7 Key Benefits to a Health Savings Account

Start saving money by investing in your own health care and harnessing the power of a Health Savings Accounts before it's too late.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
How to Negotiate Your Way to Better Rates on Your Bills
How to Negotiate Your Way to Better Rates on Your Bills

Most companies would rather throw you a bone than lose you as a customer.
Nicole Lapin | 1 min read
11 Lifestyle Changes You Need to Adopt If You Want to Be Rich
11 Lifestyle Changes You Need to Adopt If You Want to Be Rich

Cut unnecessary expenses, save aggressively and visualize how you'll get there. But don't forget to invest in yourself and in relationships with other successful people.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
6 Hidden Ways That Paying by Check Is Hurting Your Business
6 Hidden Ways That Paying by Check Is Hurting Your Business

Think the cost of paper checks is a cost of doing business? Ascend to the cloud, and take another look.
Karla Friede | 6 min read
5 Tips to Save Money This Holiday Season
5 Tips to Save Money This Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving approaching, here are money-saving tips to help you with your shopping list.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
7 Ways to Save Your Business Thousands of Dollars Each Month
7 Ways to Save Your Business Thousands of Dollars Each Month

Keeping expenses down makes you a lot calmer when thinking how to boost revenue.
John Rampton | 5 min read
