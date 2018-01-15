You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

7 Tips to Save More Money in 2018

By Brian Tracy

A penny saved is a penny earned, and in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy wants to give you seven tips that can help you live below your means. That way, you'll be able to save more on a yearly basis. That could be the difference between making a great investment, having the capital to start that business you've always dreamed about or retiring early.

Start by deciding just how you want to track your budget. If you're not mindful about how you're spending your money, it's likely that you're being wasteful without even realizing.

Click play to learn more tips and start saving.

Brian Tracy

Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author

Brian Tracy is chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International. He is the leading coach on the topics of leadership, self-esteem, goals and success psychology. Learn more at BrianTracy.com

