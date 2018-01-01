Napping at work

5 Ways to Prompt Your Employees to Sleep More
Sleep

5 Ways to Prompt Your Employees to Sleep More

Is your company an assemblage of the drowsy. Encourage members of your team to catch up on rest in these ways.
Heather R. Huhman | 3 min read
Why You Should Let Your Employees Nap at Work
Sleep

Why You Should Let Your Employees Nap at Work

Napping does not equate to slacking. In fact, it can help boost employee performance.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
5 Unusual Ways to Start Working Smarter, Not Harder
Habits

5 Unusual Ways to Start Working Smarter, Not Harder

Working harder can be an easy habit to slip into. These methods can help you reverse that course and be more productive.
Belle Beth Cooper | 10 min read
Why You Should Learn to Nap Like a Pro
Productivity

Why You Should Learn to Nap Like a Pro

If naps haven't become a part of your daily routine, you might want to reconsider.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
Should You Let Your Workers Sleep on the Job?
Growth Strategies

Should You Let Your Workers Sleep on the Job?

Want helpful, happy and alert employees? Make napping -- within reason -- a policy at your workplace. Here's how.
Carol Tice
