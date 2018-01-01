NBC
Decision Making
The Megyn Kelly Guide to Making Tough Decisions
Avoiding temptation, embracing negative reactions, practicing decisiveness and acknowledging her mistakes are just a few of the lessons this veteran newsreader has learned.
Technology
Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal
It's official. The disruptive broadcast TV streaming service is finished.
Logos
Expert Explains What Makes the Best Logos So Good
Creating a logo can be the most critical branding step. Here, we critique and offer insight on the logos from some of the biggest brands.
Cloud Computing
Aereo Faces Off Against Broadcast Giants in Supreme Court Today
The controversial streaming TV startup has battled broadcast goliaths before -- and won both times. Will it prevail again? Either way, Aereo's fate could forever change the way we watch TV.
Content Strategy
Have an Idea for a Sitcom? NBC Is Listening.
The network has launched an online talent competition to find its next comedy hit.
Customer Feedback
Fans, Rejoice: DailyCandy and Television Without Pity Archives to Remain Open
NBCUniversal is jettisoning the lifestyle and TV recap sites, but vocal fans prompted the company to reverse its decision to keep the sites' archived content from the public.
Innovation
Aereo to Supreme Court: Our Streaming TV Service 'Falls Squarely Within the Law'
The bold startup once again slams big broadcasters for claiming its business model thrashes copyright laws, setting the tone for its defense in a federal court battle that begins next month.