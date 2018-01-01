NBC

Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal
Technology

Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal

It's official. The disruptive broadcast TV streaming service is finished.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Expert Explains What Makes the Best Logos So Good
Logos

Expert Explains What Makes the Best Logos So Good

Creating a logo can be the most critical branding step. Here, we critique and offer insight on the logos from some of the biggest brands.
Richard Feloni | 7 min read
Aereo Faces Off Against Broadcast Giants in Supreme Court Today
Cloud Computing

Aereo Faces Off Against Broadcast Giants in Supreme Court Today

The controversial streaming TV startup has battled broadcast goliaths before -- and won both times. Will it prevail again? Either way, Aereo's fate could forever change the way we watch TV.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Have an Idea for a Sitcom? NBC Is Listening.
Content Strategy

Have an Idea for a Sitcom? NBC Is Listening.

The network has launched an online talent competition to find its next comedy hit.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Fans, Rejoice: DailyCandy and Television Without Pity Archives to Remain Open
Customer Feedback

Fans, Rejoice: DailyCandy and Television Without Pity Archives to Remain Open

NBCUniversal is jettisoning the lifestyle and TV recap sites, but vocal fans prompted the company to reverse its decision to keep the sites' archived content from the public.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Aereo to Supreme Court: Our Streaming TV Service 'Falls Squarely Within the Law'
Innovation

Aereo to Supreme Court: Our Streaming TV Service 'Falls Squarely Within the Law'

The bold startup once again slams big broadcasters for claiming its business model thrashes copyright laws, setting the tone for its defense in a federal court battle that begins next month.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
