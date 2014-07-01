'Community' Fans Rejoice: Yahoo Is Resurrecting the Axed NBC Comedy Yes, a sixth season of 'Community' is really happening -- and it could give Yahoo a leg up in the video programming game.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fear not, Community diehards. Greendale Community College is making a comeback after all. Yahoo is giving new life to the cancelled NBC cult comedy.

The Sunnyvale, Calif. tech giant-come-content-whisperer has partnered with Sony Pictures Television to bring back Dan Harmon's clever ensemble satire for a sixth season this fall. Thirteen all-new episodes will be available for streaming exclusively on Yahoo Screen, the company's ad-supported free streaming video platform.

Yahoo scooped up the show after cable, Hulu and Netflix didn't bite.

Related: Ad-Hungry Yahoo Hopes to Strike Gold With an Original Comedy Series

The 11th-hour move -- which came down yesterday, the day the show's cast contracts were set to expire -- is all part of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer's battle to lure back users and revive ad revenues with decent on-demand video programming.

NBC canned the meta-humor hit (hit with fans, not so much in prime-time ratings) last month. Community devotees successfully waged a campaign to save Community a year ago and their efforts have paid off again. Disappointed fans took to social media to protest, organizing petitions on Change.org and retweet-storming the rally cry hashtag #sixthseasonandamovie on Twitter. (Sorry, no deal yet on a movie. Six new episodes will have to do for now.)

Related: Will Katie Couric Provide More Firepower in Yahoo's Fight for Ad Dollars

"#SixSeasonsAndaMovie is real," Community star Joe McHale said in Yahoo's official announcement. "Thank you Sony. Thank you Yahoo. Thank you Dan Harmon. And thank you to the greatest f%$#ing fans in the history of the human race. It's the Internet. We can swear now."

So, yes, as Ken Jeong (who plays evil genius Ben Chang on Community) tweeted yesterday, "the band's getting back together." Class is almost in session again in Greendale and the wait won't be long. Yahoo chief marketing officer Kathy Savitt told The Hollywood Reporter that Community will debut on Yahoo "before the end of the year."

Community isn't the only comedy offering up Yahoo's sleeve. The company said it will premiere two original programming comedies, Paul Feig's Other Space and Mike Tollin's Sin City Saints, some time in the first quarter of next year.
Kim Lachance Shandrow

Former West Coast Editor

Kim Lachance Shandrow is the former West Coast editor at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was a commerce columnist at Los Angeles CityBeat, a news producer at MSNBC and KNBC in Los Angeles and a frequent contributor to the Los Angeles Times. She has also written for Government Technology magazine, LA Yoga magazine, the Lowell Sun newspaper, HealthCentral.com, PsychCentral.com and the former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. C. Everett Coop. Follow her on Twitter at @Lashandrow. You can also follow her on Facebook here

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

5 AI Tools Doing Overtime So You Can Run a Profitable Solo Business (Without Losing Your Mind)

Most entrepreneurs are using AI to save time — but that's not where the real leverage is.

By Ben Angel
Side Hustle

I Took My Side Hustle Full-Time and Made $222,000 Last Year. Here's How — and Why Sometimes I Work Just 10 Hours a Week.

Carter Osborne launched his side business in 2017 to help with his tuition payments for graduate school.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

The CEO of the World's Most Valuable Company Says This Would Be His College Major in 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang graduated with a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in 1984, but he would change that major if he were in college today.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Here's How Much a Typical Microsoft Employee Makes in a Year

Data from thousands of new federal filings shows how much Microsoft is paying its employees, from software engineers to product designers.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

President Donald Trump Signs the GENIUS Act to Make the U.S. the 'Crypto Capital of the World'

The landmark cryptocurrency legislation was signed into law by President Trump on Friday.

By Erin Davis